Rain ruins fourth day of second Test

Well as the old saying goes, "be it fine or be it wet, the weather will always pay its debt." There was quite a significant debt to be paid on the south coast and unfortunately for this match, a sizeable chunk has been paid over the last couple of days. Final day tomorrow and that Pakistan bowling attack against England's top order is always going to be worth a watch, so please join us. Cheerio now.
Just the 10.2 overs today but Matt Henry's match report is here and you can tune into the highlights on BBC Four at 19:00 BST.
Bob Willis Trophy
Plenty of matches have been delayed elsewhere in the country too. But you can listen to commentary from the Bob Willis Trophy on 5 Live Sports Extra and on the BBC Sport website and app. Check the details here.
The start of that England innings was intense stuff, with the Pakistan new ball attack of Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas causing all manner of problems.
England lost Rory Burns to a fourth ball duck but Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley held firm. Sadly there were only five overs, but there will be highlights again on BBC Four tonight.
They've called it. All over for the day. Just the 96.2 overs in four days. Ironic as the evening looks a lot brighter but there has been a lot of rain today. The light issue over the previous days is another, more contentious story for a different time.
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
I can actually see some blue sky away to the left but it has been raining for some time and I think we are racing against time.
Rain stops play
Eng 7-1 (Pak 236)
Still raining. Not as hard as it was, but still pretty wet out there.
The World Snooker final is still going on though. They've got spectators as well. Ronnie O'Sullivan seems to have found his cue action and leads 13-8 in the best of 35-frame showpiece.
Some talent, if he was a cricketer maybe he'd be Kevin Pietersen? Perhaps a debate for another time, cricketers as icons from other sports. Cheerio for now.
Rain stops play
Eng 7-1 (Pak 236)
Hello again. Just to say it's still raining at the Ageas on the penultimate afternoon of the second Test, the puddles on the covers illuminated by the floodlights.
The England flag is fluttering a little wistfully on the pavilion roof but the winds remain light across the south coast, keeping the rain around when it arrives.
More as and when. Cheerio for now.
Farewell for now
Eng 7-1 (Pak 236)
Just the 10.2 overs so far today then, but what play there has been has been highly entertaining and we hope for more. It's still raining heavily so we're going to leave you for a while, but we will of course be back with more news as soon as we get it.
In the meantime, keep across the matches that are still in progress in the Bob Willis Trophy here.
Matt Henry's latest report from the Ageas Bowl is here.
Cheerio for now.
Following the international retirement of MS Dhoni yesterday, you can read tributes from his team-mates and opponents here, a tribute from Suresh Menon here - and have another look at his momentous six to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 below.
'Cricket plays a big part in my life'
Here is the latest edition of our Fan Tales from this summer.
Waleed is from Pakistan and was injured during the Taliban attack on a school in Peshawar in 2014.
He was 12 when the attack happened and now plays cricket at the Forward Drive Academy. He says the sport has played "a big part" in his rehabilitation.
Mark Ramprakash
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
It was very interesting viewing. If you played the line of the ball you were almost certain not to hit it because there was so much movement!
Aatif Nawaz
BBC Test Match Special
The rain is still coming down and puddles are accumulating.
James Matthews: People have short memories, Burns scored back to back Test 50s a few weeks ago.
This is the latest from BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker...
We had problems with the wet outfield yesterday and it's going need to dry again.
The frustrating thing is we could have had a good two to three hours of play if we had have started earlier. The weather was lovely this morning. Could we not have started at 9am?
This is the time that someone like Burns should be reassured about his value to the team. He's got credit in the bank and every seamer in the world would like a go today. Even results are no judge of form for a top 3 in these conditions.
This is the time that someone like Burns should be reassured about his value to the team. He's got credit in the bank and every seamer in the world would like a go today. Even results are no judge of form for a top 3 in these conditions.
Matthew Henry
BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl
This is now the worst weather of the Test so far. Proper, heavy rain.
Still raining at the Ageas. Looks like they have got the showers without the sunshine parts so far.
Following the international retirement of MS Dhoni yesterday, you can read tributes from his team-mates and opponents here, a tribute from Suresh Menon here - and have another look at his momentous six to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 below.
'Cricket plays a big part in my life'
Here is the latest edition of our Fan Tales from this summer.
Waleed is from Pakistan and was injured during the Taliban attack on a school in Peshawar in 2014.
He was 12 when the attack happened and now plays cricket at the Forward Drive Academy. He says the sport has played "a big part" in his rehabilitation.
Mark Ramprakash
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
It was very interesting viewing. If you played the line of the ball you were almost certain not to hit it because there was so much movement!
Aatif Nawaz
BBC Test Match Special
The rain is still coming down and puddles are accumulating.
James Matthews: People have short memories, Burns scored back to back Test 50s a few weeks ago.
This is the latest from BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker...
We had problems with the wet outfield yesterday and it's going need to dry again.
Matthew Henry
BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl
The frustrating thing is we could have had a good two to three hours of play if we had have started earlier. The weather was lovely this morning. Could we not have started at 9am?
Matthew Henry
BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl
This is now the worst weather of the Test so far. Proper, heavy rain.
Still raining at the Ageas. Looks like they have got the showers without the sunshine parts so far.