Rain ruins fourth day of second Test

Still raining. Not as hard as it was, but still pretty wet out there.

The World Snooker final is still going on though. They've got spectators as well. Ronnie O'Sullivan seems to have found his cue action and leads 13-8 in the best of 35-frame showpiece.

Some talent, if he was a cricketer maybe he'd be Kevin Pietersen? Perhaps a debate for another time, cricketers as icons from other sports. Cheerio for now.