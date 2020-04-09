Listen: England v Australia - 2019 Headingley Test, day three

Toss: England won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Joe Root's side are unchanged from the draw at Lord's but they reshuffle their batting line-up with Jos Buttler dropping to seven and Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow moving up a place.

England XI: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

Australia make three changes with Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne and James Pattinson replacing Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and Peter Siddle. Smith misses out as part of the concussion protocol after being hit by a Jofra Archer delivery at Lord's.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.