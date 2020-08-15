Bob Willis Trophy - Somerset build lead on rain-hit day, day two as it happened

There was only one ground - Trent Bridge - where there was no play at all on day two in the Bob Willis Trophy.
But the weather had a say to a greater or lesser degree at the eight other grounds, with Yorkshire only managing a single over in the top of North group clash with Derbyshire.
Somerset are best-placed to dodge the rain and force a victory, with a lead of almost 100 over Warwickshire, while Kent's Darren Stevens continued to defy the passage of time with the 800th first-class wicket of his career.
We will be back with you tomorrow for day three. Have a good evening.
Close of play scores
North group
Yorkshire 288-4 v Derbyshire
Nottinghamshire 268-2 v Lancashire - no play on Sunday
Durham 227-6 v Leicestershire
Central group
Warwickshire 121 v Somerset 214-6
Worcestershire 219 v Northamptonshire 90-4
Glamorgan 80-5 v Gloucestershire
South group
Sussex 155-6 v Essex
Middlesex 123-6 v Kent
Surrey 130-8 v Hampshire
WICKET & CLOSE OF PLAY
Simpson c Robinson b Klaassen 10 (Middlesex 123-6)
Well, Kent will be delighted with that finish.
I said John Simpson had begun to chance his arm slightly and he pays the price, getting a nick on a straight Fred Klaassen ball and wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson takes a spectacular flying catch.
That wicket brings an end to play at Canterbury - a shame when the weather was actually beginning to look as good as it has all weekend.
Plenty to play for on Monday for both teams if the sun continues to peek out from the clouds - Kent may just have the edge now if they can quickly see off the Middlesex tail.
Fair play to John Simpson, who made a mug of me saying Middlesex were just content to defend - he plays a couple of lovely drives off Darren Stevens for first two runs and then a boundary. And then edges another for two.
Eight off the over, all for Simpson. Two overs to go.
Post update
Middlesex 114-5 v Kent
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
Middlesex have made the decision to just defend these tricky final few overs of the day. Another maiden, this time for Fred Klaassen.
Someone will have to start rolling the dice on Monday though - one of these teams really needs a win here if they are to harbour hopes of making the final.
Unsurprisingly, Kent have opted to give the ball back to Darren Stevens in a bid to prise open this stubborn Middlesex partnership.
He's a bit rusty, though, and a wayward delivery goes for four leg byes.
Oh, hang on, he's got his line now...
Post update
Middlesex 104-4 v Kent
Nice single from debutant Jack Davies as he tucks one away to the on-side off Grant Stewart.
That's the only run off the over but the youngster has played an incredibly mature innings, unbeaten on 12 off 57 balls.
Post update
Middlesex 103-4 v Kent
Nice bit of fielding work there at backward point from Hamidullah Qadri for Kent, stopping what seemed like a surefire boundary for Robbie White.
But the Middlesex pair look comfortable here - will Kent bring Darren Stevens back into the attack in a search for his 801st career wicket?
Post update
Middlesex 102-4 v Kent
Middlesex's total trickles into three figures as Jack Davies helps himself to a single at the start of a new Grant Stewart over. It's the only run off the bat in the over and he now has 12 not out.
Close of play at Edgbaston
Warks 121 v Somerset 214-6
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
So, bad light ultimately brings an end to a shortened but nonetheless intriguing day in Birmingham.
Central Group leaders Somerset will certainly harbour hopes of a third successive victory, aided by a lovely unbeaten half-century from wicketkeeper-batsman Steve Davies, who will begin Monday on 56no.
Tom Abell (41) and Craig Overton (25) also chipped in as Somerset built on their overnight 80-2 to establish what could be a potentially-telling first-innings lead.
Warwickshire, meanwhile, will know that wickets are not necessarily essential to avoiding defeat - instead their focus must be on a vast improvement with the bat once their second innings commences.
Looking ahead
We've just taken a quick look to see what the BBC Weather website is saying about tomorrow's weather.
"Tomorrow, showery spells of rain. possibly heavy continue in southern and central areas. Mainly cloudy in northern areas with showers or showery rain later in the day."
Not great!
Post update
Kent v Middlesex 99-4
Grant Stewart is the only Kent bowler to have had the ball and failed to snag a wicket in this Middlesex innings.
He nearly gets one there, tempting youngster Jack Davies into an ill-advised hook shot that, fortunately for the Middlesex man, he does not connect with and it travels safely through to the keeper.
Another maiden over - I don't think we're getting late fireworks here.
Meek Middlesex
Kent v Middlesex 99-4
A maiden over for Matt Milnes.
Robbie White (31no) is anchoring this Middlesex innings and giving nothing away, leaving more alone than he is playing.
You suspect Middlesex realise that four innings are unlikely to be played in this match - so they are in the box seat if they can compile a decent total and get Kent out cheaply in reply.
Live Reporting
Michael Beardmore and Paul Grunill
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features View more on twitterView more on twitter Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features View more on twitterView more on twitter Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
Signing off
There was only one ground - Trent Bridge - where there was no play at all on day two in the Bob Willis Trophy.
But the weather had a say to a greater or lesser degree at the eight other grounds, with Yorkshire only managing a single over in the top of North group clash with Derbyshire.
Somerset are best-placed to dodge the rain and force a victory, with a lead of almost 100 over Warwickshire, while Kent's Darren Stevens continued to defy the passage of time with the 800th first-class wicket of his career.
We will be back with you tomorrow for day three. Have a good evening.
Close of play scores
North group
Yorkshire 288-4 v Derbyshire
Nottinghamshire 268-2 v Lancashire - no play on Sunday
Durham 227-6 v Leicestershire
Central group
Warwickshire 121 v Somerset 214-6
Worcestershire 219 v Northamptonshire 90-4
Glamorgan 80-5 v Gloucestershire
South group
Sussex 155-6 v Essex
Middlesex 123-6 v Kent
Surrey 130-8 v Hampshire
WICKET & CLOSE OF PLAY
Simpson c Robinson b Klaassen 10 (Middlesex 123-6)
Well, Kent will be delighted with that finish.
I said John Simpson had begun to chance his arm slightly and he pays the price, getting a nick on a straight Fred Klaassen ball and wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson takes a spectacular flying catch.
That wicket brings an end to play at Canterbury - a shame when the weather was actually beginning to look as good as it has all weekend.
Plenty to play for on Monday for both teams if the sun continues to peek out from the clouds - Kent may just have the edge now if they can quickly see off the Middlesex tail.
Post update
Middlesex 122-5 v Kent
Fair play to John Simpson, who made a mug of me saying Middlesex were just content to defend - he plays a couple of lovely drives off Darren Stevens for first two runs and then a boundary. And then edges another for two.
Eight off the over, all for Simpson. Two overs to go.
Post update
Middlesex 114-5 v Kent
Middlesex have made the decision to just defend these tricky final few overs of the day. Another maiden, this time for Fred Klaassen.
Someone will have to start rolling the dice on Monday though - one of these teams really needs a win here if they are to harbour hopes of making the final.
Post update
Middlesex 114-5 v Kent
Middlesex's number seven John Simpson twice just about gets his bat in the way of cracking Darren Stevens deliveries to rob the veteran of another lbw victim. A maiden over though for the Kent man.
Three overs left in the day, in this, our solitary remaining Bob Willis Trophy game of day two of the third round of fixtures.
Draw looms in second Test after more rain
By Matthew Henry
BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl
The second Test between England and Pakistan is set to end in a draw after more rain allows only an hour's play on day four at the Ageas Bowl.Read more
Post update
Middlesex 114-5 v Kent
A classy cut from Robbie White dispatches a Fred Klaassen ball to the rope to keep the Middlesex tally ticking over.
He's unbeaten on 35 now. Four overs left before stumps at Canterbury. Kent would love another wicket.
Post update
Middlesex 110-5 v Kent
No offence to Kent's other bowlers but the return of Darren Stevens into the attack has really reintroduced an element of danger for Middlesex's batsman.
They do not look as comfortable as they did half an hour ago - but John Simpson has registered a couple of runs since coming in for Jack Davies.
Get involved - 'snookery' cricketers
#bbccricket
Tim Singleton: Peter Drago or Omar Hendry.
Peter Drago is a nice shout, you know. Anyone who remembers Tony Drago - the quickest snooker player ever - could easily draw parallels with big-hitting Somerset cult hero Peter Trego.
RyburnMark: Clearance (Clarrie) Grimmett, Cue-mar Sangakkara and the delightfully named pre WW1 Sth African Tip Snooke-r.
That's your lot for today - thanks for all your contributions.
Can you get your head round this one?
Surrey 130-8 v Hampshire - match resumes on Monday
WICKET
Davies lbw b Stevens 13 (Middlesex 108-5)
Career-wicket 801 for the 44-year-old. Darren Stevens was just lulling Jack Davies into a false sense of security with those off-line balls, wasn't he? We should have known better.
He ends his first over back with a pearler of a delivery that traps the debutant all ends up. An easy lbw decision for the umpire. But a creditable knock from young Davies.
Stevens back for Kent
Middlesex 108-4 v Kent
Unsurprisingly, Kent have opted to give the ball back to Darren Stevens in a bid to prise open this stubborn Middlesex partnership.
He's a bit rusty, though, and a wayward delivery goes for four leg byes.
Oh, hang on, he's got his line now...
Post update
Middlesex 104-4 v Kent
Nice single from debutant Jack Davies as he tucks one away to the on-side off Grant Stewart.
That's the only run off the over but the youngster has played an incredibly mature innings, unbeaten on 12 off 57 balls.
Post update
Middlesex 103-4 v Kent
Nice bit of fielding work there at backward point from Hamidullah Qadri for Kent, stopping what seemed like a surefire boundary for Robbie White.
But the Middlesex pair look comfortable here - will Kent bring Darren Stevens back into the attack in a search for his 801st career wicket?
Post update
Middlesex 102-4 v Kent
Middlesex's total trickles into three figures as Jack Davies helps himself to a single at the start of a new Grant Stewart over. It's the only run off the bat in the over and he now has 12 not out.
Close of play at Edgbaston
Warks 121 v Somerset 214-6
So, bad light ultimately brings an end to a shortened but nonetheless intriguing day in Birmingham.
Central Group leaders Somerset will certainly harbour hopes of a third successive victory, aided by a lovely unbeaten half-century from wicketkeeper-batsman Steve Davies, who will begin Monday on 56no.
Tom Abell (41) and Craig Overton (25) also chipped in as Somerset built on their overnight 80-2 to establish what could be a potentially-telling first-innings lead.
Warwickshire, meanwhile, will know that wickets are not necessarily essential to avoiding defeat - instead their focus must be on a vast improvement with the bat once their second innings commences.
Looking ahead
We've just taken a quick look to see what the BBC Weather website is saying about tomorrow's weather.
"Tomorrow, showery spells of rain. possibly heavy continue in southern and central areas. Mainly cloudy in northern areas with showers or showery rain later in the day."
Not great!
Post update
Kent v Middlesex 99-4
Grant Stewart is the only Kent bowler to have had the ball and failed to snag a wicket in this Middlesex innings.
He nearly gets one there, tempting youngster Jack Davies into an ill-advised hook shot that, fortunately for the Middlesex man, he does not connect with and it travels safely through to the keeper.
Another maiden over - I don't think we're getting late fireworks here.
Meek Middlesex
Kent v Middlesex 99-4
A maiden over for Matt Milnes.
Robbie White (31no) is anchoring this Middlesex innings and giving nothing away, leaving more alone than he is playing.
You suspect Middlesex realise that four innings are unlikely to be played in this match - so they are in the box seat if they can compile a decent total and get Kent out cheaply in reply.