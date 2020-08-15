Bob Willis Trophy - Somerset build lead on rain-hit day, day two as it happened

Rex Features Copyright: Rex Features

There was only one ground - Trent Bridge - where there was no play at all on day two in the Bob Willis Trophy.

But the weather had a say to a greater or lesser degree at the eight other grounds, with Yorkshire only managing a single over in the top of North group clash with Derbyshire.

Somerset are best-placed to dodge the rain and force a victory, with a lead of almost 100 over Warwickshire, while Kent's Darren Stevens continued to defy the passage of time with the 800th first-class wicket of his career.

