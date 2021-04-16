County Championship: Listen & follow updates from day two of nine matches

With fine weather across the country this morning, we've been able to get back up and running on time in all nine matches.
Latest scores
Here's how we're shaping up this morning...
Group one
Derbyshire
360-8
v
Worcestershire
Essex
96 v
Durham
148-8 - Durham lead Essex by 52 runs with 2 wickets remaining
Nottinghamshire
273 v
Warwickshire
24-2 - Warwickshire trail Nottinghamshire by 249 runs with 8 wickets remaining
Group two
Hampshire
281-8
v Middlesex
Somerset
312 v Gloucestershire
13-0 - Gloucestershire trail Somerset by 299 runs with 10 wickets remaining
Surrey
v
Leicestershire
215-3
Group 3
Glamorgan
285 v
Sussex
99-0 - Sussex trail Glamorgan by 186 runs with 10 wickets remaining
Kent
v Yorkshire
358-8
Lancashire
264-8
v Northamptonshire
Essex humbled while Stevens rolls on
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Champions Essex were shocked by Durham's bowlers as they were all out for just 96 on day one. But the hosts also enjoyed success with the ball despite a fine century from Scott Borthwick on a day where 18 wickets fell.
Elsewhere, Kent's Darren Stevens, 44, notched up yet another career landmark with his 550th first-class wicket.
That came in a match where England captain Joe Root failed again to make the most of time at the crease, making just 11.
There were also a few more centurions, Derbyshire's Matt Critchley with 109 against Worcestershire, Glamorgan's Kiran Carlson scoring an unbeaten 127 at Sussex and Leicestershire's Sam Evans reaching 100 before stumps against Surrey.
And we even saw a Stuart Broad cameo for Nottinghamshire. The England bowler scored a quick 21 with the bat and took 1-10 just before close.
Hello!
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
Welcome everyone.
Put the kettle on and grab your favourite snack. Round two, day two is about to get under way.
Let's start with a reminder of yesterday's key moments...
Essex 96 v Durham 158-8
Speaking of collapses, 18 wickets fell in total on a remarkable opening day at Chelmsford.
After winning the toss and choosing to bat Essex were bowled out for only 96. And, with Durham coasting along at 98-1 in reply, it looked like the reigning county champions were in big trouble.
But spinner Simon Harmer took four wickets to reduce Durham to 148-8 before the close.
Can Essex polish off the tail quickly this morning to keep the game very much alive?
Post update
Somerset 312 v Gloucestershire 28-0
You sense this could be a big morning for local rivals Somerset and Gloucestershire.
Having negotiated a tricky three-over spell last night, visiting openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Chris Dent have already added 15 to their overnight total to reach 28-0.
Remember, the last time these teams met at Taunton Gloucestershire were skittled for 76 and 70.
Post update
Kent v Yorkshire 362-9
Just the start Kent needed as Yorkshire go nine down.
Skipper Steven Patterson is caught at cover off the bowling of Matthew Milnes who now has a three-for.
Duanne Olivier is the last man in.
Post update
Glamorgan 285 v Sussex 100-0
The 100-run opening stand for Sussex openers Aaron Thomason (53 not out) and Tom Haines (43 not out) didn't take too long in Cardiff.
Thomason sneaks a quick single to add one to the overnight score of 99-0.
WICKET Rhodes (c Moores b Broad) 22
Nottinghamshire 273 v Warwickshire 30-3
What a start for Nottinghamshire and Stuart Broad!
With only the second ball of the day, the England paceman finds the outside edge of Will Rhodes' bat and it's snaffled by wicketkeeper Tom Moores.
Today's weather
Speaking of the weather, all being well we may get a full day's play in across the board after a handful of rain and light interruptions yesterday.
