County Championship: Listen & follow updates from day two of nine matches

Speaking of collapses, 18 wickets fell in total on a remarkable opening day at Chelmsford.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat Essex were bowled out for only 96. And, with Durham coasting along at 98-1 in reply, it looked like the reigning county champions were in big trouble.

But spinner Simon Harmer took four wickets to reduce Durham to 148-8 before the close.

Can Essex polish off the tail quickly this morning to keep the game very much alive?