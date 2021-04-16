Live

County Championship: Listen & follow updates from day two of nine matches

preview
3,788
viewing this page

Live scorecards

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Josef Rindl and Brendon Mitchell

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Essex 96 v Durham 158-8

    Speaking of collapses, 18 wickets fell in total on a remarkable opening day at Chelmsford.

    After winning the toss and choosing to bat Essex were bowled out for only 96. And, with Durham coasting along at 98-1 in reply, it looked like the reigning county champions were in big trouble.

    But spinner Simon Harmer took four wickets to reduce Durham to 148-8 before the close.

    Can Essex polish off the tail quickly this morning to keep the game very much alive?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Somerset 312 v Gloucestershire 28-0

    You sense this could be a big morning for local rivals Somerset and Gloucestershire.

    Having negotiated a tricky three-over spell last night, visiting openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Chris Dent have already added 15 to their overnight total to reach 28-0.

    Remember, the last time these teams met at Taunton Gloucestershire were skittled for 76 and 70.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Kent v Yorkshire 362-9

    Just the start Kent needed as Yorkshire go nine down.

    Skipper Steven Patterson is caught at cover off the bowling of Matthew Milnes who now has a three-for.

    Duanne Olivier is the last man in.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Glamorgan 285 v Sussex 100-0

    The 100-run opening stand for Sussex openers Aaron Thomason (53 not out) and Tom Haines (43 not out) didn't take too long in Cardiff.

    Thomason sneaks a quick single to add one to the overnight score of 99-0.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. WICKET Rhodes (c Moores b Broad) 22

    Nottinghamshire 273 v Warwickshire 30-3

    What a start for Nottinghamshire and Stuart Broad!

    With only the second ball of the day, the England paceman finds the outside edge of Will Rhodes' bat and it's snaffled by wicketkeeper Tom Moores.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Today's weather

    Speaking of the weather, all being well we may get a full day's play in across the board after a handful of rain and light interruptions yesterday.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. We're under way

    With fine weather across the country this morning, we've been able to get back up and running on time in all nine matches.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Every ball of every game live

    BBC local radio

    BBC local radio has day two covered.

    Take your pick from the nine fixtures by searching through the live coverage options at the top of this page for the commentary of your choice.

    BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is focused on Somerset v Gloucestershire.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Latest scores

    Here's how we're shaping up this morning...

    Group one

    Derbyshire 360-8 v Worcestershire

    Essex 96 v Durham 148-8 - Durham lead Essex by 52 runs with 2 wickets remaining

    Nottinghamshire 273 v Warwickshire 24-2 - Warwickshire trail Nottinghamshire by 249 runs with 8 wickets remaining

    Group two

    Hampshire 281-8 v Middlesex

    Somerset 312 v Gloucestershire 13-0 - Gloucestershire trail Somerset by 299 runs with 10 wickets remaining

    Surrey v Leicestershire 215-3

    Group 3

    Glamorgan 285 v Sussex 99-0 - Sussex trail Glamorgan by 186 runs with 10 wickets remaining

    Kent v Yorkshire 358-8

    Lancashire 264-8 v Northamptonshire

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Essex humbled while Stevens rolls on

    Kent celebrate
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Champions Essex were shocked by Durham's bowlers as they were all out for just 96 on day one. But the hosts also enjoyed success with the ball despite a fine century from Scott Borthwick on a day where 18 wickets fell.

    Elsewhere, Kent's Darren Stevens, 44, notched up yet another career landmark with his 550th first-class wicket.

    That came in a match where England captain Joe Root failed again to make the most of time at the crease, making just 11.

    There were also a few more centurions, Derbyshire's Matt Critchley with 109 against Worcestershire, Glamorgan's Kiran Carlson scoring an unbeaten 127 at Sussex and Leicestershire's Sam Evans reaching 100 before stumps against Surrey.

    And we even saw a Stuart Broad cameo for Nottinghamshire. The England bowler scored a quick 21 with the bat and took 1-10 just before close.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Hello!

    Trent Bridge
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Welcome everyone.

    Put the kettle on and grab your favourite snack. Round two, day two is about to get under way.

    Let's start with a reminder of yesterday's key moments...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top