T20 Blast: Middlesex v Surrey, plus three more matches - text & radio

Middlesex and Surrey begin their T20 Blast campaigns with a London derby at Lord's.

The hosts will want to put their poor County Championship form behind them, having lost six of their eight games in Group Two thus far.

Having been eliminated from the Blast at the group stage last year, Middlesex are boosted by having England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan available for their first five group games.

Surrey finished as runners-up last season, losing by six wickets in the final against Nottinghamshire Outlaws.

Around 6,000 fans will be socially distanced at the Home of Cricket for this one.