T20 Blast: Middlesex v Surrey, plus three more matches - text & radio

preview
Live scores

Josef Rindl

  1. Post update

    Yorkshire v Birmingham 29-3

    Another Birmingham wicket falls in the powerplay.

    Matthew Waite has his second as Adam Hose is caught for 22 off 12 balls.

    Yorkshire's decision to bowl first looks like a masterstroke.

  2. Post update

    Glamorgan v Gloucestershire 156-6

    Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne has his second catch off the bowling of Dan Douthwaite as Benny Howell falls for a solid 30.

    Good response from Glamorgan, Howell was really starting to accelerate.

    Just eight balls remain of Gloucestershire's innings.

  3. Post update

    Lancashire 31-2 v Leicestershire

    No run.

    England's Buttler survives.

  4. Post update

    Jos Buttler will face the hat-trick ball...

  5. Post update

    Lancashire 31-2 v Leicestershire

    Griffiths is on a hat-trick!

    Alex Davies goes for a duck.

  6. Post update

    Lancashire 31-1 v Leicestershire

    Ah. Gavin Griffiths gets the key man Livingstone who feathers one behind to the keeper.

    25 runs off 12 balls from Livingstone. I imagine Lancashire will slow down a little now. Just 3.1 overs gone.

  7. Post update

    Lancashire 31-0 v Leicestershire

    What a start from Lancashire they're already into the 30s.

    Liam Livingstone is setting down a marker. He's on 25 from 11 deliveries.

    Fellow opener Finn Allen is happy to give him the strike. He's on six from six.

    Liam Livingstone
    Copyright: Rex Features
  8. Middlesex to bowl

    Middlesex v Surrey (19:00 BST)

    Middlesex have won the toss at Lord's, and skipper Eoin Morgan has decided to have a bowl.

    Surrey counterpart Gareth Batty says he would have taken the same decision, with conditions clammy and close in north London.

    Middlesex hand Blast debuts to Australian all-rounder Chris Green and right-arm paceman Ethan Bamber.

    Surrey include Jason Roy and both Curran brothers, who are back early from the curtailed Indian Premier League.

  9. Morgan returns for London derby

    Middlesex v Surrey (19:00 BST)

    Middlesex players
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Middlesex and Surrey begin their T20 Blast campaigns with a London derby at Lord's.

    The hosts will want to put their poor County Championship form behind them, having lost six of their eight games in Group Two thus far.

    Having been eliminated from the Blast at the group stage last year, Middlesex are boosted by having England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan available for their first five group games.

    Surrey finished as runners-up last season, losing by six wickets in the final against Nottinghamshire Outlaws.

    Around 6,000 fans will be socially distanced at the Home of Cricket for this one.

  10. Post update

    Yorkshire v Birmingham Bears 6-2

    One brings two.

    Will Rhodes goes for a duck, caught off the bowling of Matthew Waite.

    Birmingham Bears are in a pickle inside the first two overs.

  11. Post update

    Yorkshire v Birmingham Bears 6-1

    And it looks to be a good call from Yorkshire skipper David Willey to bowl first.

    He takes the ball and has Ed Pollock caught by Lockie Ferguson at deep square-leg in the first over.

    Super start.

  12. Post update

    Glamorgan v Gloucestershire 115-5

    You just can't keep Labuschagne out of the action.

    He catches Gloucestershire skipper Jack Taylor off the bowling of Dan Douthwaite for 25.

    In comes Benny Howell at number seven. End of the 15th.

  13. Post update

    Two more games get going.

    Lancashire will be batting first against Leicestershire.

    Yorkshire have chosen to field first against Birmingham.

  14. Post update

    Glamorgan v Gloucestershire 111-4

    A first T20 Blast wicket for Australia's Marnus Labuschagne.

    No half-century for Glenn Phillips today. He falls for 44, caught by Selman on the boundary rope.

    14 overs gone. 111-4, a difficult score.

  15. Post update

    Glamorgan v Gloucestershire 100-3

    The 100 comes up for Gloucestershire as Phillips enters the 40s.

    The visitors are trundling along at exactly eight per over. That'll give them 160 after 20 overs if nothing was to change.

  16. Post update

    Glamorgan v Gloucestershire 94-3

    Twelve overs gone. Jack Taylor has settled in nicely, already on 17 from 8 after three well-timed boundaries.

    Glenn Phillips is also in fine form. He's on 35 off 26.

  17. Post update

    England are 247-7 by the way.

    Could be worse. West Indies are 67-7 against South Africa.

  18. Post update

    Glamorgan v Gloucestershire 74-3

    A third wicket for Glamorgan as Chris Dent is caught brilliantly by Carlson off the bowling of Dan Douthwaite.

    Gloucestershire skipper Jack Taylor is the new man in halfway through his side's innings. Work to do.

  19. Post update

    Glamorgan v Gloucestershire 66-2

    Our first maximum as Glenn Phillips launches Andrew Salter down the ground.

    And not satisfied with one six, he smashes another off the very next ball. Nine overs gone.

  20. Post update

    Two more games get going at 18:30 BST.

    Leicestershire have won the toss against Lancashire and choose to bat first.

    And Yorkshire will also take to the field first against Birmingham Bears after winning the toss.

    Lancashire toss
    Copyright: Rex Features
