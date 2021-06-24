Listen: T20 Blast - commentary from eight games
All times stated are UK
Tonight's commentaries
T20 Blast
Worcestershire Rapids v Durham (17:30 BST) - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Leicestershire Foxes v Yorkshire Vikings (18:30 BST) - BBC Radio Leicester
Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Lancashire Lightning (18:30 BST) - BBC Radio Northampton
Somerset v Hampshire Hawks (18:30 BST) - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Radio Bristol
Surrey v Middlesex (18:30 BST) - BBC Radio London
Derbyshire Falcons v Notts Outlaws (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio Derby & BBC Radio Nottingham
Essex Eagles v Kent Spitfires (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio Kent
Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio Sussex