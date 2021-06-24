Listen: T20 Blast - commentary from eight games

Live scores

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Tonight's commentaries

    Click on fixture to see full scorecard

    T20 Blast

    Worcestershire Rapids v Durham (17:30 BST) - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Leicestershire Foxes v Yorkshire Vikings (18:30 BST) - BBC Radio Leicester

    Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Lancashire Lightning (18:30 BST) - BBC Radio Northampton

    Somerset v Hampshire Hawks (18:30 BST) - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Radio Bristol

    Surrey v Middlesex (18:30 BST) - BBC Radio London

    Derbyshire Falcons v Notts Outlaws (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio Derby & BBC Radio Nottingham

    Essex Eagles v Kent Spitfires (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio Kent

    Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio Sussex

