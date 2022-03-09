Stokes strikes to reduce Windies to 111-3

We're entering a key phase now for England. This is an opportunity for them to chip away and take a lead.
WI 113-3
Trail by 198
The England captain was not smiling like this 90 minutes ago!
Post update
Mark Wood has got this ball reverse swinging by the looks of things. England have taken three wickets for 28 runs.
Blackwood dropped on 0
Almost another - I think!
New man Jermaine Blackwood has a wild swing at a Wood full ball and it looks like he gets an inside edge. Ben Foakes has to react quick, diving and falling low with one hand, but can't quite cling on to a screamer.
Post update
Ian Bishop
Former West Indies pace bowler on BT Sport
Things are starting to fall off for West Indies now.
WICKET
Brooks c Root b Stokes 18 (WI 111-3)
Ben Stokes gets his reward! After a very slow start England have come right back into this innings. It's another ropey shot, however - Brooks driving at a wide ball and edging to Joe Root at first slip. Root gives his vice-captain a big pat on the back.
WI 111-3
Aggers is referencing the side strain Ben Stokes suffered in the Ashes and he was still recovering from going into this match. A week ago he wasn't expected to bowl at all.
He's into his fourth over and is bowling pretty well. He's certainly been one of the better seamers.
Joe Root said before the Test started that he had an idea of how many overs Ben Stokes could bowl at a time. It's clearly not a high number, and he definitely wouldn't have wanted to call on him this early in an innings.
Not out
Ha. Bonner is comfortably back but there's confusion all around the ground as 'Out' is flashed up on the big screen.
Someone has pressed the wrong button and will be getting a stern talking to.
Umpire review
Bonner is 33 and is playing his 10th Test, having made his debut last year. He looks the part with his long-sleeved shirt and orthodox technique.
Has he run himself out? We're going upstairs. England don't look too interested.
WI 105-2
Trail by 206
Joe Root is looking a lot happier now. He's smiling his way through some exaggerated shadow batting at slip as Stokes responds well to being chopped for four.
The new batter is right-hander Nkrumah Bonner. He'll be on strike to Wood next.
WI 101-2
That's drinks too. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite will be gutted with that dismissal. A good innings wasted.
WICKET
Brathwaite c Overton b Wood 55 (WI 101-2)
Right on cue! Craig Overton takes a smart catch in the gully as Kraigg Brathwaite chases a quick, wide ball from Wood. England have their second wicket courtesy of the Durham quick.
WI 101-1
Wood has a field set for some of his rockets rather than line and length. There's one slip and a couple of other fielders lurking in unusual edges for catches skewed up in the air.
Wood took 6-93 in his last innings in West Indies.
Dan Parker: Can we reset the red ball reset? Feel like we've turned the team off and on again at the wall but that's not worked. Now let's fully unplug from the wall and try again. Failing that, we can turn off the mains and leave it like that
Not out
As expected the ball is going comfortably over the stumps.
England lose a review.
Post update
It has hit Brooks' pad at the top of the flap. He's a tall man...
England review
England are going for an lbw review off Ben Stokes' bowling which I think is as ambitious as they come.
Wi 119-3
Trail by 192
Foakes also seems to be leading the chatter from behind the stumps. Ben Stokes is getting plenty of encouragement.
Jermaine Blackwood loves batting against England. His average against them is 47, compared his overall stat of 30.39.
Wi 117-3
There are 20 minutes or so to go until tea. Mark Wood is starting to tire a little, I feel, with Ben Foakes having to scramble down the leg side to take a few wayward deliveries.
Foakes is obviously a very good keeper. He'll be disappointed with that drop a couple of overs ago.
Post update
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent in Antigua
