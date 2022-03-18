West Indies resume on 71-1, trailing England by 436 runs on day three

That was a very promising start from Leach. It's not easy being the solitary frontline spinner with all the expectation that you'll simply bowl the opposition out in conditions like this. What he really needs is an early wicket to settle him down.
WI 73-1
We saw a bit of turn yesterday and it's more of the same today as Jack Leach begins with a one which beats Brooks' outside edge.
The West Indies batter nudges into the leg side for his side's first run of the day.
Leach then sends through another beauty which whistles past Brathwaite's bat, followed by one which is worked into the leg side and just out of reach of short leg.
Terrific first over from the England spinner.
WI 71-1
Train by 436
The England fielders are chirpy this morning. They shout encouragement to Fisher as he has one jumping up and taking Brathwaite by surprise.
On the money from the England debutant first up. Maiden.
WI 71-1
Fisher smiles with those gleaming white teeth, sweatbands on both arms, and dashes in. Decent line and length. Blocked by Brathwaite.
Post update
Right then, buckle in - day three is about to start.
The sun is shining in Barbados. The choooons are being belted out by the resident DJ.
Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is unbeaten on 28 with Shamarh Brooks on 31 not out.
Matt Fisher to bowl the first over of the morning.
Welcome to our coverage of day three in Barbados with England in a commanding position against West Indies.
Ben Stokes the superstar was back to scintillating form with the bat yesterday, smashing 120 from 128 balls as England declared on 507-9. Of course, a huge mention goes to captain Joe Root who finished on 153.
On a batting friendly pitch, West Indies ended on 71-1. They have plenty of work still to do, though.
We'll bring you live text commentary, reaction and expert analysis throughout the afternoon and evening.
Live Reporting
Kal Sajad
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent in Barbados
Leach has got men around the bat, there's lots of pressure on the two batsmen here.
WI 80-1
Leach drifts down the leg side and Brooks clips for two easy runs.
The spinner returns with a fantastic turning ball which finds the outside edge and squirts past gully. Genuine edge.
WI 77-1
Brathwaite 31, Brooks 34
Fisher is finding some movement off the pitch, aided by the reasonably strong wind in Bridgetown.
Another maiden.
WI 77-1
Trail by 430
Leach goes too short and Brooks punches through cover for two. Ben Stokes with a chase and a dive to stop the boundary.
There was a real lack of intensity from the West Indies pair - they could have easily taken three.
WI 74-1
More solid bowling from Fisher, who took a wicket with just his second ball in international cricket yesterday.
The seamer bowling a tad fuller than his first over but with a tidy line. One from it.
Post update
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent in Barbados
That was a very promising start from Leach. It's not easy being the solitary frontline spinner with all the expectation that you'll simply bowl the opposition out in conditions like this. What he really needs is an early wicket to settle him down.
WI 73-1
We saw a bit of turn yesterday and it's more of the same today as Jack Leach begins with a one which beats Brooks' outside edge.
The West Indies batter nudges into the leg side for his side's first run of the day.
Leach then sends through another beauty which whistles past Brathwaite's bat, followed by one which is worked into the leg side and just out of reach of short leg.
Terrific first over from the England spinner.
WI 71-1
Train by 436
The England fielders are chirpy this morning. They shout encouragement to Fisher as he has one jumping up and taking Brathwaite by surprise.
On the money from the England debutant first up. Maiden.
WI 71-1
Fisher smiles with those gleaming white teeth, sweatbands on both arms, and dashes in. Decent line and length. Blocked by Brathwaite.
Post update
Right then, buckle in - day three is about to start.
The sun is shining in Barbados. The choooons are being belted out by the resident DJ.
Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is unbeaten on 28 with Shamarh Brooks on 31 not out.
Matt Fisher to bowl the first over of the morning.
Post update
Wood ruled out of rest of West Indies Test series & IPL
It's not all good news for England.
Fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the West Indies tour and the Indian Premier League with a right elbow injury.
The 32-year-old began struggling with the injury on the third day of the drawn first Test in Antigua.
Scans have confirmed a problem and he will return home next week for "a specialist opinion regarding the management of his injury".
Wood was due to play for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.
He will take an indefinite break from cricket while waiting for the elbow specialist's opinion.
England will decide later if a replacement will be called up for the third Test, which takes place in Grenada from 24-28 March.
You can read more here.
Post update
Good afternoon!
Welcome to our coverage of day three in Barbados with England in a commanding position against West Indies.
Ben Stokes the superstar was back to scintillating form with the bat yesterday, smashing 120 from 128 balls as England declared on 507-9. Of course, a huge mention goes to captain Joe Root who finished on 153.
On a batting friendly pitch, West Indies ended on 71-1. They have plenty of work still to do, though.
We'll bring you live text commentary, reaction and expert analysis throughout the afternoon and evening.
Post update
He's back.