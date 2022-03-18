West Indies resume on 71-1, trailing England by 436 runs on day three

We saw a bit of turn yesterday and it's more of the same today as Jack Leach begins with a one which beats Brooks' outside edge.

The West Indies batter nudges into the leg side for his side's first run of the day.

Leach then sends through another beauty which whistles past Brathwaite's bat, followed by one which is worked into the leg side and just out of reach of short leg.

Terrific first over from the England spinner.