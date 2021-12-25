England captain Joe Root addresses his side
Live

Boxing Day Test - England look to avoid Ashes loss

preview
9,319
viewing this page

Scorecard; Ray Illingworth obituary; Try our big cricket Christmas quiz

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Timothy Abraham

All times stated are UK

  1. England Team news

    Mark Wood, Jack Leach
    Copyright: Getty Images

    England have made four changes to their team for the third Ashes Test at the MCG.

    Opener Rory Burns and middle-order batsman Ollie Pope make way for Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow.

    Fast bowler Mark Wood and spinner Jack Leach are selected instead of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Welcome...

    England team
    Copyright: Getty Images

    We're down to the last few scraps of turkey, dad is asleep in front of a film and there's torn wrapping paper all over the living room floor...

    Hopefully you've had a good Christmas Day and thanks for joining us for day one of the third Ashes Test from Melbourne.

    England must win the Boxing Day Test to have any chance of regaining the Ashes. We'll have every wicket, run and catch over the next five days (if it goes that far).

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top