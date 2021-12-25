Boxing Day Test - England look to avoid Ashes loss

England have made four changes to their team for the third Ashes Test at the MCG. Opener Rory Burns and middle-order batsman Ollie Pope make way for Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow. Fast bowler Mark Wood and spinner Jack Leach are selected instead of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.
England Team news
Opener Rory Burns and middle-order batsman Ollie Pope make way for Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow.
Fast bowler Mark Wood and spinner Jack Leach are selected instead of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.
Welcome...
We're down to the last few scraps of turkey, dad is asleep in front of a film and there's torn wrapping paper all over the living room floor...
Hopefully you've had a good Christmas Day and thanks for joining us for day one of the third Ashes Test from Melbourne.
England must win the Boxing Day Test to have any chance of regaining the Ashes. We'll have every wicket, run and catch over the next five days (if it goes that far).