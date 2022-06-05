England resume on 216-5, chasing 277 to beat NZ - clips, radio & text

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Joe Root is also on the brink of a personal milestone today.

He needs to reach exactly 100 to bring up 10,000 Test runs.

If he gets there today he will do so at exactly the same age as Sir Alastair Cook, meaning they will share the record as the youngest players to get to the landmark.

Root to hit the winning runs, reach his hundred and 10,000 runs at the same time?