England resume on 216-5, chasing 277 to beat NZ - clips, radio & text

Play will start on time so long as it's not raining. It is very, very dark. The light must really be borderline.
Matthew Henry
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport's chief cricket writer at Lord's
Miss yesterday's play? Here are your highlights.
We'll have clips of all of the big moments throughout the day, however long this lasts.
Do your duty, Jonathan...
Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad and Matt Parkinson are all in the nets. Jonny Bairstow is watching, presumably on hand to tell them not to do it like him.
Root closes on 10,000 Test runs
Joe Root is also on the brink of a personal milestone today.
He needs to reach exactly 100 to bring up 10,000 Test runs.
If he gets there today he will do so at exactly the same age as Sir Alastair Cook, meaning they will share the record as the youngest players to get to the landmark.
Root to hit the winning runs, reach his hundred and 10,000 runs at the same time?
England fans already love Joe Root but he could knock that up another level today. So much rests on his shoulders. He will resume on 77 not out along side Ben Foakes.
Now I don't want to make England fans any more nervous but it's gloomy, very gloomy, at Lord's.
These look like horrible conditions to bat.
All set for another classic Test nerve-jangler?
This really could go either way. Both England and New Zealand come into day four with a real chance of winning.
England are possibly very slight favourites but with this team you just never know...
61 runs. Five wickets.
Strap yourself in...