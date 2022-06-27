Joe Root
Live

England men chasing 296 to beat NZ, plus England v SA in women's Test

preview
18,978
viewing this page

Listen to Eng v NZ overseas; Eng v NZ scorecard; Eng v SA scorecard

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tom Mallows

All times stated are UK

  1. England v South Africa - The teams

    England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell.

    South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. England win the toss and bowl first

    Heather Knight has won the toss in Taunton and has chosen to bowl first on a cloudy but dry day in Taunton.

    South Africa captain Sune Luus is donning the green cap and blazer, and looks genuinely delighted and buzzing to be playing a Test match, which is lovely to see. We'll have the teams for you soon.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    I'll start with the bad news - it is raining at Headingley so we are unlikely to start on time.

    But it is dry at Taunton so we are all set for a 11:00 BST start - news of the toss is coming right up.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Welcome from Taunton

    A few miles south of Headingley, England's women are starting their international summer against South Africa - who are playing their first Test match since 2004.

    We can expect a fair few debutants for the visitors based on that, while it looks like England are starting their era without Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole with some new faces, too.

    We'll have the full team news and result of the toss for you shortly.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Welcome to day five of the third Test as England attempt to wrap up a series clean sweep against world Test champions New Zealand, a prospect that seemed unthinkable a few months ago.

    Ben Stokes' side need 113 runs with eight wickets in hand to seal victory, with Ollie Pope 81 not out and Joe Root unbeaten on 55.

    But wait, there's more.....

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Good morning

    This new England is pretty fun, isn't it?

    Joe Root's scoops shot
    Copyright: ge
    Joe Root's scoops shot
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Joe Root's scoops shot
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top