England men chasing 296 to beat NZ, plus England v SA in women's Test

England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell. South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
England v South Africa - The teams
England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
England win the toss and bowl first
Heather Knight has won the toss in Taunton and has chosen to bowl first on a cloudy but dry day in Taunton.
South Africa captain Sune Luus is donning the green cap and blazer, and looks genuinely delighted and buzzing to be playing a Test match, which is lovely to see. We'll have the teams for you soon.
I'll start with the bad news - it is raining at Headingley so we are unlikely to start on time.
But it is dry at Taunton so we are all set for a 11:00 BST start - news of the toss is coming right up.
Welcome from Taunton
A few miles south of Headingley, England's women are starting their international summer against South Africa - who are playing their first Test match since 2004.
We can expect a fair few debutants for the visitors based on that, while it looks like England are starting their era without Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole with some new faces, too.
We'll have the full team news and result of the toss for you shortly.
Welcome to day five of the third Test as England attempt to wrap up a series clean sweep against world Test champions New Zealand, a prospect that seemed unthinkable a few months ago.
Ben Stokes' side need 113 runs with eight wickets in hand to seal victory, with Ollie Pope 81 not out and Joe Root unbeaten on 55.
But wait, there's more.....
Good morning
This new England is pretty fun, isn't it?