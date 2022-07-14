England batting first against India in second ODI

That was swinging a lot when it went past the stumps. Rishabh Pant did very well.
Eng 2-0
Mohammed Shami opens with a wide that swings after passing the stumps and forces into an athletic stop by Rishabh Pant.
Jason Roy, who is scratching around for a bit of form, gets off the mark with a push towards mid-off.
It is an unconvincing start from Bairstow, who wafts at two deliveries outside off stump but gets nothing on it. Good start by Shami.
James Anderson
England bowler on Test Match Special
Jason Roy is a player that does go through these dips of form but if you keep the faith with him, there is always a big score around the corner.
And then if he gets into a run of form, he can go on and do some incredible things.
We've talked about this in the past when Eoin Morgan was asked about Roy's batting but Morgan stuck with him, and he came good.
Here come the two teams into the middle.
Mohammed Shami will open the bowling for India, with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow opening the batting for England.
Glorious blue skies up ahead.
Here we go...
England all-rounder Ben Stokes talking about the World Cup final on Sky Sports: "You get to the ground and you start your prep like you normally do, it's just like another day. You come out to the middle, do some bowl-throughs and get some throw downs, and you just start playing the game of cricket that's ahead of you.
"You play so much cricket that you do get used to it, but you do know it's a World Cup final. Once you get over into the ground, seeing the spectators, that's a bit of a nervy bit but once you get over the line it's just another game.
"We bowled so well, we restricted them to a score and walking out there three down, there wasn't any scoreboard pressure. Looking back at it there, 71-3 chasing 240 is a walk in the park.
"But World Cup final, New Zealand's bowling attack in overcast conditions on a bowler-friendly surface - that was always going to be a tough ask. But there wasn't that scoreboard pressure to go at seven or eight an over at any time.
"It was just about getting a partnership together with Jos Buttler, and we all know what he can do, he can score at a run a ball without even trying. That was a huge partnership for us."
Matthew Henry
BBC Sport at Lord's
Three years ago today famous words echoed around these very commentary boxes…
Warm and dry
You have probably already noticed, but it is very warm across most of the UK at the moment, particularly in the south east. So we should make it through the match without any interruptions (I'm pretending not to notice the forecast for Monday and Tuesday...).
It is exactly three years to the day since one of the greatest days in English cricket history, as they finally got their hands on the World Cup - just.
It was an epic day of sporting action in the UK too as both the British Formula One Grand Prix AND the Wimbledon final took place at the same time.
I'm sure you were mainly concentrating on the cricket though, which is why we want to hear YOUR memories of the day.
Were you watching at an exotic place? Did you follow the match at work? How did you celebrate?
Tom Mallows
