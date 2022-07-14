England batting first against India in second ODI

England all-rounder Ben Stokes talking about the World Cup final on Sky Sports: "You get to the ground and you start your prep like you normally do, it's just like another day. You come out to the middle, do some bowl-throughs and get some throw downs, and you just start playing the game of cricket that's ahead of you.

"You play so much cricket that you do get used to it, but you do know it's a World Cup final. Once you get over into the ground, seeing the spectators, that's a bit of a nervy bit but once you get over the line it's just another game.

"We bowled so well, we restricted them to a score and walking out there three down, there wasn't any scoreboard pressure. Looking back at it there, 71-3 chasing 240 is a walk in the park.

"But World Cup final, New Zealand's bowling attack in overcast conditions on a bowler-friendly surface - that was always going to be a tough ask. But there wasn't that scoreboard pressure to go at seven or eight an over at any time.

"It was just about getting a partnership together with Jos Buttler, and we all know what he can do, he can score at a run a ball without even trying. That was a huge partnership for us."