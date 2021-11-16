Watch: Rafiq questioned by MPs on Yorkshire racism

The DCMS select committee was called to” address concerns about the lack of action against individuals following the findings of the investigation by Yorkshire”

It will also address the ECB’s handling of Rafiq’s claims and the wider implications for cricket.

There will be a cross-party panel of 11 MPs, chaired by Julian Knight, the MP for Solihull.

People giving evidence to a committee hearing, and the MPs that appear at it, are given parliamentary privilege, so can speak without the fear of civil or criminal action.

This means that Rafiq can potentially give more detail about his aexperiences and allegations, including naming individuals.