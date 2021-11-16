Live

Watch: Rafiq questioned by MPs on Yorkshire racism

  1. What will happen at the hearing?

    The DCMS select committee was called to” address concerns about the lack of action against individuals following the findings of the investigation by Yorkshire”

    It will also address the ECB’s handling of Rafiq’s claims and the wider implications for cricket.

    There will be a cross-party panel of 11 MPs, chaired by Julian Knight, the MP for Solihull.

    People giving evidence to a committee hearing, and the MPs that appear at it, are given parliamentary privilege, so can speak without the fear of civil or criminal action.

    This means that Rafiq can potentially give more detail about his aexperiences and allegations, including naming individuals.

  2. Rafiq set to give evidence to MPs

    Ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq will give evidence this morning to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing.

    MPs will hear from Rafiq after a report found he was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" - but the club said they would not discipline anyone.

    The DCMS committee will hear evidence from:

    • 09:30: Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq
    • 10:15: Ex-Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton
    • 11:30 Tom Harrison, chief executive of the ECB, alongside ECB board member Alan Dickinson, director of communications Kate Miller and director of legal and integrity Meena Botros
