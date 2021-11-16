Watch: Rafiq questioned by MPs on Yorkshire racism

The DCMS select committee was called to” address concerns about the lack of\naction against individuals following the findings of the investigation by\nYorkshire” It will also address the ECB’s handling of Rafiq’s claims\nand the wider implications for cricket. There will be a cross-party panel of 11 MPs, chaired by Julian Knight, the MP for\nSolihull. People giving evidence to a\ncommittee hearing, and the MPs that appear at it, are given parliamentary\nprivilege, so can speak without the fear of civil or criminal action. This means that Rafiq can potentially give more detail about his\naexperiences and allegations, including naming individuals.
- 09:30: Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq
- 10:15: Ex-Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton
- 11:30 Tom Harrison, chief executive of the ECB,
alongside ECB board member Alan Dickinson, director of communications Kate
Miller and director of legal and integrity Meena Botros
What will happen at the hearing?
