County Championship, day three - radio & text

For whatever reason, Glamorgan have decided not to take the new ball. But they have managed to take a wicket, something they hadn't done for 42 overs.

Scott Borthwick had put on 147 with Alex Lees when he pulled an Andrew Salter ball to Sam Northeast at mid-wicket and was out for 64.

Lees has 132. His century was his 18th in first-class cricket and his sixth in the format for Durham - and on the ground where he made his debut for them in 2018.

It looked like he was bowled by Callum Taylor on 119, but the bails stayed on.

Durham edged into the lead in the 81st over and there are still 28 overs left for bonus points. They are 243-3.