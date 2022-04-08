County Championship, day three - radio & text

A new season, same old Darren Stevens. He peels off a half-century from just 66 balls with his ninth four driven square off Dan Lawrence. Also brings up the Kent 400.
Middlesex opening their shoulders
Middlesex (401 & 134-3) lead Derbyshire (304) by 231 runs
Ten overs remaining in the day at Lord's where Middlesex are definitely upping the tempo.
Max Holden (47 not out) and Robbie White (34 not out) have added 74 for the fourth wicket now as their lead pushes towards 250.
Kent avoid follow-on
Essex 514 v Kent 367-4
Pretty academic at this stage of this contest, but Kent have avoided having to follow-on at Chelmsford as they move to within 150 of Essex.
Jordan Cox (85 not out) bit more circumspect in the last hour or so, but Darren Stevens (28 not out) taking advantage of any loose balls coming his way.
Durham lead but Glam refuse new ball
Glamorgan 234 v Durham 243-3
Martin Emmerson
BBC Radio Newcastle at Sophia Gardens
For whatever reason, Glamorgan have decided not to take the new ball. But they have managed to take a wicket, something they hadn't done for 42 overs.
Scott Borthwick had put on 147 with Alex Lees when he pulled an Andrew Salter ball to Sam Northeast at mid-wicket and was out for 64.
Lees has 132. His century was his 18th in first-class cricket and his sixth in the format for Durham - and on the ground where he made his debut for them in 2018.
It looked like he was bowled by Callum Taylor on 119, but the bails stayed on.
Durham edged into the lead in the 81st over and there are still 28 overs left for bonus points. They are 243-3.
WICKET
Lace c and b Gay 73 (Gloucestershire 223 & 263-6, Northants 288)
Tom Lace fires back a return catch to Emilio Gay - and the Northants' sixth wicket stand of 165 in 43 overs comes to an end.
The new ball was due in two overs' time - and that is a bonus for Northants.
With only four wickets remaining, the visitors lead by 198.
Centurion Ryan Higgins (107) has been joined by Zafar Gohar.
5:30 restart at Edgbaston
Warwickshire 231-5, Surrey 428-8
The Grand National is over, and umpires Tim Robinson and Steve O'Shaughnessy re-emerge from the pavilion, followed by the Surrey fielders - and Bears pair Sam Hain and Dan Mousley.
There are still 19.4 overs left in the day.
Fuller: "Great to get some wickets and some confidence"
Hampshire beat Somerset by an innings and 113 runs
More reaction below from Hampshire's innings win against Somerset earlier today.
James Fuller took 3-23 for the hosts and he had praise for new bowling coach Graeme Welch for helping him start the season strong with the ball.
Lights on at Lord's
Middlesex (401 & 94-3) lead Derbyshire (304) by 191 runs
Not sure how much more play we'll get at Lord's with the floodlights now powered up under gloomy skies.
Middlesex pushing their lead towards 200 with Robbie White (21 not out) and Max Holden (20 not out) at the crease.
What kind of target will they have in mind for Derbyshire tomorrow I wonder?
350 up for Kent
Essex 514 v Kent 352-4
Kent continuing to pile them on but bonus points no longer in the offing despite them passing 350.
Jordan Cox (84 not out) has been joined by Darren Stevens (18 not out) in the middle as they are just 13 runs shy of avoiding the follow-on.
100 for Ryan Higgins
Northants 288, Gloucestershire 223 & 248-5
Ryan Higgins reaches three figures for the sixth time for Gloucestershire
The visitors now lead by 183 - thanks to his 150-run stand with Tom Lace (65).
50 for Scott Borthwick as Durham move towards parity
Glamorgan 234 v Durham 229-2
Another landmark down at Sophia Gardens for Durham as they push themselves towards a first-innings lead...
100 for Alex Lees
Glamorgan 234 v Durham 206-2
News from a little earlier on at Sophia Gardens and good news from an England perspective...
Rain stops play at Edgbaston
Warwickshire 231-5, Surrey 428-8 dec
The sad sight but always captivating sound of the hover cover coming on at Edgbaston
Rain had looked in the air for most of the afternoon - and now it has finally arrived
The air of gloom is slightly lifted by the prospect of the Grand National being due off at Aintree in 20 minutes' time.
A handy break then, if there are any racing fans in either dressing room?
WICKET
Robinson lbw b Critchley 12 (Essex 514 v Kent 318-4)
Matt Critchley does the job yet again with the ball for Essex to break another promising partnership for Kent.
Their skipper Ollie Robinson is trapped leg before for 12.
In comes Darren Stevens for his first knock of the season.
100 for Joey Evison
Sussex 375, Notts 518-8
Joey Evison completes his maiden century for Nottinghamshire as the visitors' lead grows against Sussex at Hove.
He clubs the ball to the offside boundary to go to 103, his 12th four, having also hit two sixes in his 169-ball knock.
Notts now lead Sussex by 144. That is quite substantial even in such a high scoring game.
Notts have already added over 300 today - of which the last 50 have been shared by Evison and Brett Hutton.
No excuses from Abell over absent Somerset friends
Hampshire beat Somerset by an innings and 113 runs
Meanwhile, James Vince's opposite number Tom Abell refused to draw attention to the fact Somerset were missing a number of first-choice players from their trip to the Ageas Bowl.
I don't really give too much thought to the guys who were unavailable for this match," he told BBC Radio Somerset.
"Coming here after some good pre-season form, we were in a pretty optimistic mood.
"We obviously haven't given a very good account of ourselves, especially with the bat against a world-class seam attack.
"The most disappointing thing is that we haven't shown a little more backbone, a little more fight.
"There are a couple of positives within it but we let ourselves down after periods where we'd worked hard and didn't capitalise."
Vince delighted with 'outstanding start'
Hampshire beat Somerset by an innings and 113 runs
Reaction from Hampshire's earlier innings-victory inside two and a half days against Somerset.
Skipper James Vince hailed it as an "outstanding" performance from his side to kick-off the campaign.
"For the first game of the season, I don't think we could've asked for anything more," he told BBC Radio Solent.
"An outstanding start and I don't think it could've gone much better.
"From the first ball of the game, we dominated with our performance and as it turned out, it was a good toss to lose.
"But the way we batted, with a strong opening stand, it really set the game up for us to bat big and bat once.
"Today with the ball, there were contributions all round and despite the pitch losing a bit of its pace there was still much for us to exploit there.
"I felt like we invested a lot in that first hour and finally got our rewards."
Frustration at Wantage Road
Northants 288, Gloucestershire 223 & 208-5
Andrew Radd
BBC Radio Northampton
A frustrating afternoon for Northamptonshire's bowlers as Ryan Higgins and Tom Lace share an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 108 to leave Gloucestershire 141 ahead at tea with five wickets standing.
Rob Keogh's off-spin held an end for the home side, but with the ball getting soft the threat posed by seamers Ben Sanderson and Gareth Berg diminished.
As a result, the match is beautifully poised with four sessions remaining.
Anything over 220 to chase in the fourth innings will concentrate minds in the Northamptonshire dressing room.
Lees showing determined fight
Glamorgan 234 v Durham 163-2
Martin Emmerson
BBC Radio Newcastle at Sophia Gardens
Alex Lees is giving everyone a reminder of why he was called into the England side for the recent tour of the West Indies.
He has 90 of Durham's 163 runs and has put on 50+ partnerships for the second wicket, with Sean Dickson (23) and for the third so far with Scott Borthwick (30 not out).
Lees has adopted a stance which sees him regularly standing at off-stump or indeed beyond it.
He did survive a couple of shouts earlier for lbw from Michael Hogan. The second looked a really decent call, but with Hogan coming round the wicket, the umpire Russell Warren favoured the batsman.
There's been a slight scare for Borthwick who saw a leading edge drift out to Kiran Carlson in the covers. It was high and looping and the fielder couldn't hold on.
Post update
Middlesex (401 & 42-1) lead Derbyshire (304) by 139 runs
Sam Dalling
BBC Radio London at Lord's
What an odd session that was. Much calm with a little storm in the middle.
Anyone who popped out to pick up an early tea from a nearby food outlet will have returned baffled.
Middlesex have reached 42-1, Mark Stoneman looking lovely with bat in hand.
He pulled Suranga Lakmal into the Grand Stand for a the first six of the innings. Not quick enough to bowl that short, pal.
But that followed Josh de Caires becoming the fifth wicket in a Baker's dozen of balls.
Having survived a huge caught behind appeal from Sam Connners, De Caires - with nothing on the board - left one that jagged back down the slope. Bails flew; Conners bellowed.
The bowler enjoyed that one.