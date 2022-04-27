County Championship, day one - radio & text
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Essex v Northamptonshire - day one from BBC Essex
Play audio Gloucestershire v Surrey - day one from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Hampshire v Lancashire - day one from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Somerset v Warwickshire - day one from BBC Somerset
Play audio Yorkshire v Kent - day one from BBC Radio Leeds
Play audio Derbyshire v Glamorgan - day one from BBC Radio Derby
Play audio Middlesex v Leicestershire - day one from BBC Radio London
Play audio Nottinghamshire v Worcestershire - day one from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Sussex v Durham - day one from BBC Sussex
RTL