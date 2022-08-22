Listen: One-Day Cup - commentary from eight games on final group stage day

Live scores

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All matches start at 11:00 BST

    Kent v Lancashire – BBC Radio Kent

    Leicestershire v Durham – BBC Radio Leister

    Northamptonshire v Derbyshire – BBC Radio Northampton

    Nottinghamshire v Surrey – BBC Radio Nottingham

    Sussex v Middlesex – BBC Radio Surrey

    Worcestershire v Glamorgan – BBC Radio Hereford v Worcester

    Warwickshire v Somerset – BBC Radio Coventry and Warwickshire

    Yorkshire v Hampshire – BBC Radio Leeds

