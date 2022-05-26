T20 Blast: Eight games including Lancashire v Yorkshire - radio & text
Friday's commentaries & scorecards
Matches start at 18:30 BST unless stated
Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks - BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Radio Sussex
Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings - BBC Radio Lancashire
Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Durham - BBC Radio Northampton
Notts Outlaws v Worcestershire Rapids - BBC Radio Nottingham & BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Surrey v Glamorgan - BBC Radio London & BBC Radio Wales
Derbyshire Falcons v Birmingham Bears (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio Derby & BBC CWR
Hampshire Hawks v Middlesex (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio Solent
Kent Spitfires v Essex Eagles (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Essex