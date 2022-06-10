Listen: T20 Blast - radio & text updates from eight games
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Worcestershire Rapids v Derbyshire Falcons from BBC Radio Derby
Play audio Worcestershire Rapids v Derbyshire Falcons from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Birmingham Bears v Yorkshire Vikings from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Play audio Durham v Lancashire Lightning from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Durham v Lancashire Lightning from BBC Radio Lancashire
Play audio Glamorgan v Hampshire from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Glamorgan v Hampshire Hawks from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Leicestershire Foxes v Notts Outlaws from BBC Radio Leicester
Play audio Leicestershire Foxes v Notts Outlaws from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Somerset v Kent Spitfires from BBC Somerset
Play audio Essex Eagles v Middlesex from BBC Essex
Play audio Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire from BBC Sussex
RTL