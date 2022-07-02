than Bamber of Middlesex with his team

Listen: T20 Blast - radio & text updates from eight games as group stage concludes

Live scores

  1. Sunday's available commentaries

    All start times 14:30 BST unless stated

    Derbyshire Falcons v Durham -BBC Radio Newcastle

    Gloucestershire v Middlesex -BBC Radio Bristol

    Leicestershire Foxes v Yorkshire Vikings -BBC Radio Leeds

    Worcestershire Rapids v Notts Outlaws -BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester&BBC Radio Nottingham

    Kent Spitfires v Glamorgan (18:30) -BBC Radio Kent

    Lancashire Lightning v Birmingham Bears (18:30) -BBC Radio Lancashire&BBC CWR

    Somerset v Surrey (18:30) -BBC Radio Somerset

    Sussex Sharks v Hampshire Hawks (18:30) -BBC Radio Sussex

