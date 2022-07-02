Listen: T20 Blast - radio & text updates from eight games as group stage concludes
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Derbyshire Falcons v Durham from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Gloucestershire v Middlesex from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Leicestershire Foxes v Yorkshire Vikings from BBC Radio Leeds
Play audio Worcestershire Rapids v Notts Outlaws from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Worcestershire Rapids v Notts Outlaws from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Kent Spitfires v Glamorgan from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Lancashire Lightning v Birmingham Bears from BBC Radio Lancashire
Play audio Lancashire Lightning v Birmingham Bears from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Play audio Somerset v Surrey from BBC Somerset
Play audio Sussex Sharks v Hampshire Hawks from BBC Sussex
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Sunday's available commentaries
All start times 14:30 BST unless stated
Derbyshire Falcons v Durham -BBC Radio Newcastle
Gloucestershire v Middlesex -BBC Radio Bristol
Leicestershire Foxes v Yorkshire Vikings -BBC Radio Leeds
Worcestershire Rapids v Notts Outlaws -BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester&BBC Radio Nottingham
Kent Spitfires v Glamorgan (18:30) -BBC Radio Kent
Lancashire Lightning v Birmingham Bears (18:30) -BBC Radio Lancashire&BBC CWR
Somerset v Surrey (18:30) -BBC Radio Somerset
Sussex Sharks v Hampshire Hawks (18:30) -BBC Radio Sussex