Rain stops play after Cross removes SA opener Steyn - clips, radio & text

Sophie Ecclestone cannot sit still. The last Test we played, we got five overs in and she said, "I'm bored!" She's not a watcher is our Soph.
Post update
Henry Moeran
BBC Test Match Special
The ground staff are moving with a little more purpose now. They've put the supersopper into fourth gear and the final ground sheet is being removed.
Post update
Alex Hartley
Former England bowler on BBC Test Match Special
The best thing about red-ball cricket is that every hour you get a break, and every two hours you get food.
Pitch inspection news
The result of the pitch inspection is... we're going to have another pitch inspection.
Only 10 minutes to wait for this one. We wait with bated breath.
Post update
Still no news from the pitch inspection but Heather Knight has wandered out to the middle to have a chat to the umpires.
The wait goes on.
Post update
Georgia Elwiss
England all-rounder on BBC Test Match Special
Heather Knight is a hugely proud captain and she's done the job for a long time. She loves leading this side and I think she still has that drive and desire to lead. She'll know what is best for the team and while she thinks she is the best person, she will keep going.
England will hope to rattle through this South Africa batting line-up. It is rare that someone is able to back up a innings like we saw from Marizanne Kapp in the first innings. She'll be tired so England will hope to get her early. They just need to do the simple things right and the wickets will come.
Post update
Georgia Elwiss
England all-rounder on BBC Test Match Special
It was a tricky little period before lunch, a half hour slot that England were due to have at South Africa. It seemed as soon as the England bowlers came, the cloud covered arrived and made it very tough.
'An immortal of English sport'
While the ground staff in Somerset work away on the outfield and the rest of us wait for news from that 2pm inspection, let me point you in the direction of Stephan Shemilt's excellent piece on England 'immortal' Eoin Morgan - here.
The 35-year-old World Cup-winning captain announced his retirement from international cricket yesterday.
The last few Test matches England have played have been draws but could easily have seen a result, the declaration was a positive move from them. There are so many overs still to bowl and loads of time in the game for England to bowl South Africa out and, if they do need to bat again, then they'll have time to chase a total down.
Pitch inspection at 2pm
We have news from Taunton. The rain means play will not start at 1.40pm as scheduled but conditions have improved enough for an inspection before too long.
The umpires will be out to have a look in a little under half an hour's time provided there is no more rain.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
While England's declaration gave them a chance to get stuck into the South Africa top-order before lunch/ rain, it did deny Sciver the chance to reach a double century.
Not that she looked too disappointed as she walked off the field...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Anya Shrubsole
Former England bowler on BBC Test Match Special
Lauren Bell is going to be a really brilliant international bowler. She's got so many attributes that you want and we just need to be patient as she finds her feet at this level. I've seen her at the Vipers and she brings so much. She will grow into this and she's going to be so exciting.
Live Reporting
Sam Drury
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Anya Shrubsole
Former England bowler on BBC Test Match Special
Sophie Ecclestone cannot sit still. The last Test we played, we got five overs in and she said, "I'm bored!" She's not a watcher is our Soph.
Post update
Henry Moeran
BBC Test Match Special
The ground staff are moving with a little more purpose now. They've put the supersopper into fourth gear and the final ground sheet is being removed.
Post update
Alex Hartley
Former England bowler on BBC Test Match Special
The best thing about red-ball cricket is that every hour you get a break, and every two hours you get food.
Pitch inspection news
The result of the pitch inspection is... we're going to have another pitch inspection.
Only 10 minutes to wait for this one. We wait with bated breath.
Post update
Still no news from the pitch inspection but Heather Knight has wandered out to the middle to have a chat to the umpires.
The wait goes on.
Post update
Georgia Elwiss
England all-rounder on BBC Test Match Special
Heather Knight is a hugely proud captain and she's done the job for a long time. She loves leading this side and I think she still has that drive and desire to lead. She'll know what is best for the team and while she thinks she is the best person, she will keep going.
Post update
Covers coming off!
Good news. The TV pictures show the ground staff peeling off the covers.
No word yet on the result of the pitch inspection but that is certainly a positive sign.
Post update
Pitch inspection due
Right then, it's inspection time. Fingers crossed for a prompt restart.
Post update
Post update
1. Lees
2. Berry
3. Pope
4. Root
5. Bairstow
6. Perkins
No, your guess is as good as mine...
Post update
Alex Hartley
Former England bowler on BBC Test Match Special
England will hope to rattle through this South Africa batting line-up. It is rare that someone is able to back up a innings like we saw from Marizanne Kapp in the first innings. She'll be tired so England will hope to get her early. They just need to do the simple things right and the wickets will come.
Post update
Georgia Elwiss
England all-rounder on BBC Test Match Special
It was a tricky little period before lunch, a half hour slot that England were due to have at South Africa. It seemed as soon as the England bowlers came, the cloud covered arrived and made it very tough.
'An immortal of English sport'
While the ground staff in Somerset work away on the outfield and the rest of us wait for news from that 2pm inspection, let me point you in the direction of Stephan Shemilt's excellent piece on England 'immortal' Eoin Morgan - here.
The 35-year-old World Cup-winning captain announced his retirement from international cricket yesterday.
Post update
Post update
Georgia Elwiss
England all-rounder on BBC Test Match Special
The last few Test matches England have played have been draws but could easily have seen a result, the declaration was a positive move from them. There are so many overs still to bowl and loads of time in the game for England to bowl South Africa out and, if they do need to bat again, then they'll have time to chase a total down.
Pitch inspection at 2pm
We have news from Taunton. The rain means play will not start at 1.40pm as scheduled but conditions have improved enough for an inspection before too long.
The umpires will be out to have a look in a little under half an hour's time provided there is no more rain.
Post update
While England's declaration gave them a chance to get stuck into the South Africa top-order before lunch/ rain, it did deny Sciver the chance to reach a double century.
Not that she looked too disappointed as she walked off the field...
Post update
Anya Shrubsole
Former England bowler on BBC Test Match Special
Lauren Bell is going to be a really brilliant international bowler. She's got so many attributes that you want and we just need to be patient as she finds her feet at this level. I've seen her at the Vipers and she brings so much. She will grow into this and she's going to be so exciting.