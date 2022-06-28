South Africa's Lizelle Lee (left) and England's Nat Sciver (right) embrace
Live

Rain stops play after Cross removes SA opener Steyn - clips, radio & text

preview
9,416
viewing this page

Scorecard

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Sam Drury

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Anya Shrubsole

    Former England bowler on BBC Test Match Special

    Sophie Ecclestone cannot sit still. The last Test we played, we got five overs in and she said, "I'm bored!" She's not a watcher is our Soph.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Henry Moeran

    BBC Test Match Special

    The ground staff are moving with a little more purpose now. They've put the supersopper into fourth gear and the final ground sheet is being removed.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Alex Hartley

    Former England bowler on BBC Test Match Special

    The best thing about red-ball cricket is that every hour you get a break, and every two hours you get food.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Pitch inspection news

    The result of the pitch inspection is... we're going to have another pitch inspection.

    Only 10 minutes to wait for this one. We wait with bated breath.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Still no news from the pitch inspection but Heather Knight has wandered out to the middle to have a chat to the umpires.

    The wait goes on.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Georgia Elwiss

    England all-rounder on BBC Test Match Special

    Heather Knight is a hugely proud captain and she's done the job for a long time. She loves leading this side and I think she still has that drive and desire to lead. She'll know what is best for the team and while she thinks she is the best person, she will keep going.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Covers coming off!

    Good news. The TV pictures show the ground staff peeling off the covers.

    No word yet on the result of the pitch inspection but that is certainly a positive sign.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Pitch inspection due

    Right then, it's inspection time. Fingers crossed for a prompt restart.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Alex Hartley

    Former England bowler on BBC Test Match Special

    England will hope to rattle through this South Africa batting line-up. It is rare that someone is able to back up a innings like we saw from Marizanne Kapp in the first innings. She'll be tired so England will hope to get her early. They just need to do the simple things right and the wickets will come.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Georgia Elwiss

    England all-rounder on BBC Test Match Special

    It was a tricky little period before lunch, a half hour slot that England were due to have at South Africa. It seemed as soon as the England bowlers came, the cloud covered arrived and made it very tough.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. 'An immortal of English sport'

    While the ground staff in Somerset work away on the outfield and the rest of us wait for news from that 2pm inspection, let me point you in the direction of Stephan Shemilt's excellent piece on England 'immortal' Eoin Morgan - here.

    The 35-year-old World Cup-winning captain announced his retirement from international cricket yesterday.

    Eoin Morgan after announcing his retirement from international cricket
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    Georgia Elwiss

    England all-rounder on BBC Test Match Special

    The last few Test matches England have played have been draws but could easily have seen a result, the declaration was a positive move from them. There are so many overs still to bowl and loads of time in the game for England to bowl South Africa out and, if they do need to bat again, then they'll have time to chase a total down.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Pitch inspection at 2pm

    We have news from Taunton. The rain means play will not start at 1.40pm as scheduled but conditions have improved enough for an inspection before too long.

    The umpires will be out to have a look in a little under half an hour's time provided there is no more rain.

    Umbrella up as rain stops play in England v South Africa Test at Taunton
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    While England's declaration gave them a chance to get stuck into the South Africa top-order before lunch/ rain, it did deny Sciver the chance to reach a double century.

    Not that she looked too disappointed as she walked off the field...

    England's Nat Sciver is congratulated by South Africa's Lizelle Lee after finishing unbeaten on 169
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    Anya Shrubsole

    Former England bowler on BBC Test Match Special

    Lauren Bell is going to be a really brilliant international bowler. She's got so many attributes that you want and we just need to be patient as she finds her feet at this level. I've seen her at the Vipers and she brings so much. She will grow into this and she's going to be so exciting.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Back to top