Shane Warne
Tributes after iconic cricketer Warne dies

Live Reporting

Amy Lofthouse

All times stated are UK

  2. Post update

    Shane Warne almost repeated his 'Ball of the Century' during the 2005 Ashes.

    The most beautiful piece of bowling completely bamboozled Andrew Strauss, who walked off still unsure what had happened.

    Warne
    Copyright: Getty Images

  3. Watch Warne's Ball of the Century

    Here it is.

    The most iconic wicket.

    Video content

    Video caption: Shane Warne bowls out Mike Gatting with 'Ball of the Century' at 1993 Ashes

  4. 'Two legends left us too soon'

    Australia opener David Warner, who is currently out in Pakistan for the national side's Test series, has paid tribute to Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

  5. Post update

    Only one player has claimed more Test wickets than Shane Warne.

    His 708 wickets came at an average of 25.41. He claimed 37 five-wicket hauls in his 15-year career.

    He was also a handy batter - his highest Test score was 99 not out against New Zealand.

    Shane Warne
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Shane Warne
    Copyright: Getty Images

  6. 'The reason I wear 23'

    England and Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone is one of many to have considered Shane Warne an idol as he grew up as a young cricketer.

  7. The 'Ball of the Century'

    The 'Ball of the Century' was a moment that changed cricket.

    It was the moment that announced Shane Warne's arrival, as the leg-spinner bowled England's Mike Gatting with his first delivery in an Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1993.

    Test Match Special looked back at the moment a few years ago.

    Video content

    Video caption: Test Match Special: Pint-Sized Shane Warne 'ball of the century'

  10. Post update

    Another Australian cricketing legend passed away overnight.

    Former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh died at the age of 74 after suffering a heart attack a week ago.

    In a poignant last message, Shane Warne paid tribute to Marsh on social media earlier today.

  12. Post update

    Warne retired from international cricket in 2007 and went out in style.

    His final Test series was the home Ashes in 2006-07, where Australia thumped England 5-0.

    Warne claimed his 700th wicket during the series.

    Warne and McGrath
    Copyright: Getty Images

  15. Post update

    Shane Warne was, quite simply, an icon.

    He took 708 Test wickets - the second most by any cricketer - during a 15-year career.

    He took 195 wickets in Ashes Tests alone, and was a victor in seven series.

    Warne also bowled the 'Ball of the Century' - a leg-break that completely flummoxed England batter Mike Gatting.

    Warne
    Copyright: Getty Images

  17. Shane Warne dies aged 52

    Cricket legend Shane Warne has died at the age of 52.

    His management confirmed the news in a statement, which read: "It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March.

    "Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

    "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

