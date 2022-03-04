Tributes after iconic cricketer Warne dies

Cricket legend Shane Warne has died at the age of 52.
His management confirmed the news in a statement, which read: "It is
with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected
heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March.
"Shane
was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical
staff, he could not be revived.
"The
family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due
course."
'You changed cricket'
The account for the England men and women's teams has paid their respects to Shane Warne.
Shane Warne almost repeated his 'Ball of the Century' during the 2005 Ashes.
The most beautiful piece of bowling completely bamboozled Andrew Strauss, who walked off still unsure what had happened.
Watch Warne's Ball of the Century
Here it is.
The most iconic wicket.
'Two legends left us too soon'
Australia opener David Warner, who is currently out in Pakistan for the national side's Test series, has paid tribute to Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.
Only one player has claimed more Test wickets than Shane Warne.
His 708 wickets came at an average of 25.41. He claimed 37 five-wicket hauls in his 15-year career.
He was also a handy batter - his highest Test score was 99 not out against New Zealand.
'The reason I wear 23'
England and Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone is one of many to have considered Shane Warne an idol as he grew up as a young cricketer.
The 'Ball of the Century'
The 'Ball of the Century' was a moment that changed cricket.
It was the moment that announced Shane Warne's arrival, as the leg-spinner bowled England's Mike Gatting with his first delivery in an Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1993.
Test Match Special looked back at the moment a few years ago.
'The man is a legend'
England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who worked with Shane Warne at the Indian Premier League, said it was an honour to know him.
Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, who formed a formidable partnership with Shane Warne, posted a very simple message.
Another Australian cricketing legend passed away overnight.
Former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh died at the age of 74 after suffering a heart attack a week ago.
In a poignant last message, Shane Warne paid tribute to Marsh on social media earlier today.
'No words to express my sorrow'
Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan said Shane Warne was the reason he began playing cricket.
Warne retired from international cricket in 2007 and went out in style.
His final Test series was the home Ashes in 2006-07, where Australia thumped England 5-0.
Warne claimed his 700th wicket during the series.
'The man who made spin cool'
Former India opener Virender Sehwag paid tribute to Warne.
'The greatest I ever played against'
Former England batter Ian Bell played against Shane Warne several times in his Test career.
Shane Warne was, quite simply, an icon.
He took 708 Test wickets - the second most by any cricketer - during a 15-year career.
He took 195 wickets in Ashes Tests alone, and was a victor in seven series.
Warne also bowled the 'Ball of the Century' - a leg-break that completely flummoxed England batter Mike Gatting.
Tributes have been coming in for Shane Warne from across cricket.
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar paid tribute to the legendary leg-spinner.
