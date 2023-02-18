Broad falls early as England look to build lead over New Zealand

Inside-edged just past his stumps! That was almost an early end for Joe Root.
Matthew Henry
Eng 91-3
Inside-edged just past his stumps!
That was almost an early end for Joe Root.
Sir Alastair Cook
Former England captain on BT Sport
Joe Root's role in this team is to be the leading run-scorer and be the main man. For the last six or seven years, he has been England's best batter and one of, if not the, best batter in the world.
He is an extraordinary player. He is so hard to bowl at.
Eng 83-3
Lead by 102
I'm wondering whether you have any examples of bad cricketing nicknames given to you, a friend or a team-mate, following on from this Nighthawk business. If so let me know.
Root is off the mark.
Here's Joe Root.
Some people who tweet us during these matches think he should be dropped...
WICKET
Broad c Nicholls b Wagner 7 (Eng 82-3)
Well the Nighthawk is heading back to its cage. Stuart Broad departs in a feeble way as he turns his head on a Neil Wagner bouncer and offers the easiest of catches.
Eng 82-2
Pope 15, Broad 7
I'm surprised Stephan hasn't turned up as his hero Phil Taylor. Don't ever let Stephan speak to you about who is England's greatest sportsperson...
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport chief cricket writer in Mount Maunganui
It's 'Dress-Up Day' at the Bay Oval. The media have been encouraged to get involved, but I am unprepared. The best I could have offered was my son's Paw Patrol pyjamas.
Eng 82-2
Lead by 101
Well there is no real Hawky business in the first over. Stuart Broad does get the first run of the day but it comes with a simple prod outside off stump rather than an elaborate swing of the bat.
Neil Wagner follows that by aiming a succession of deliveries at Ollie Pope's throat.
Eng 79-2
Lead by 98
The sun is beating down in Mount Manganui where it is fancy dress day.
It looks a day for batting - for now at least.
Ollie Pope and Stuart Broad are on their way out to the middle.
Robinson 'ready' to lead after Broad and Anderson
Ollie Robinson spoke to the press last night after taking four wickets in New Zealand's first innings.
He spoke about how he is "ready" to take over from Stuart Broad and James Anderson when the pair do move on.
"Hopefully I can be a worthy bearer of the baton," said Robinson.
"There aren't many words to express how good they have been and still are," Robinson told BBC Sport. "I can't say enough good words about them."
"If that day comes, I'll be ready to take it on," he said. "I don't want those two to finish because I really enjoy bowling and playing with them."
Sir Alastair Cook
Former England captain on BT Sport
The cricket has been exciting because it has fluctuated quite a lot. The period of the pink ball under the lights has really come to fruition in this game.
I think New Zealand will batting again by the end of today.
I wonder whether Stuart Broad has asked Mollie King to refer to him as Hawk at all times yet.
'Hawk' will be back out to bat again alongside Ollie Pope when play resumes at 01:00 GMT.
Joe Root has been speaking to BT Sport before play.
He has already referred to Stuart Broad as 'The Hawk'.
Post update
Good morning. Good evening. I'll be honest I have no idea what time it is anymore.
What I do know is this Test is set up really nicely going into day three.
England are 79-2 in their second innings. That gives them a healthy, but by no means decisive, lead of 98.
With runs, wickets and nighthawks day two was another classic day for this England Test team.
What will day three bring?