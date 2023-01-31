Archer takes six wickets as England beat South Africa in third ODI

England captain Jos Buttler: "It is nice to finish with a win today. Bar ten or 15 overs of the chase in the first ODI we have played some brilliant cricket. So it has been a hard-fought series. Congratulations to South Africa but today obviously we are delighted to get the win.

"Both teams wanted to bowl first, South Africa struck early wickets and it wasn't straightforward at the top of the innings but for us to go on and post 340 was a fantastic effort.

"We spoke about trying to building a partnership and felt it would get easier at some point and it is not the biggest ground so we could catch up. We had some excellent hitters to follow us as well.

"We have made some really good strides and guys making hundreds is something we spoke about from the England summer, so that is excellent."

On Jofra Archer's performance: "It was fantastic and probably deserving of the player of the match award. When the game was in the balance to come back there and take the wicket of Klaasen broke the game open for us."