Archer takes six wickets as England beat South Africa in third ODI

So England have lost the series but they end it on a high thanks to Jofra Archer's heroics with the ball and two wonderful centuries from Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan.
My colleague Matthew Henry's match report is now live and can be found here.
You don't have to wait long for more live cricket text commentary on the BBC Sport website either as the Women's T20 World Cup begins on Friday 10 February.
See you then.
'We have made some really good strides'
England captain Jos Buttler: "It is nice to finish with a win today. Bar ten or 15 overs of the chase in the first ODI we have played some brilliant cricket. So it has been a hard-fought series. Congratulations to South Africa but today obviously we are delighted to get the win.
"Both teams wanted to bowl first, South Africa struck early wickets and it wasn't straightforward at the top of the innings but for us to go on and post 340 was a fantastic effort.
"We spoke about trying to building a partnership and felt it would get easier at some point and it is not the biggest ground so we could catch up. We had some excellent hitters to follow us as well.
"We have made some really good strides and guys making hundreds is something we spoke about from the England summer, so that is excellent."
On Jofra Archer's performance: "It was fantastic and probably deserving of the player of the match award. When the game was in the balance to come back there and take the wicket of Klaasen broke the game open for us."
Jofra is just in a different league to every other bowler at the moment. Absolutely world class. from Tattz in Harborne
Jofra is just in a different league to every other bowler at the moment. Absolutely world class.
Despite Jofra Archer's heroics it is Jos Buttler who is named player of the match after his admittedly magnificent 131 from 127 balls. He has also picked up the player of the series gong as well.
Jofra Archer was regularly pushing 90mph this evening, which made the short ball a dangerous and effective weapon.
'I'm a happy captain standing here at the moment'
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma: "Very happy. We came in under a lot of pressure needing points for automatic World Cup qualification and we have done ourselves justice by edging closer to that. We got the series win as well against a tough side like England.
"We have challenged ourselves as to how we want to play and we keep saying that, that's my mantra. There is a lot of learnings and confidence we can take from that.
"We are expressing themselves challenging different stages of the game and being positive, almost like England go about their cricket.
"You have seen batters taking on the game and the bowlers being a lot more aggressive. So there are a lot of boxes ticked in this series.
"Winning the series is the main thing. I'm super happy for the team. From a selfish perspective I'm happy with my performance as well, I thought I was hitting the ball quite nicely. I'd like that to carry on and flow into all he other formats. I'm a happy captain standing here at the moment."
Jofra Archer's figures of 6-40 are the third-best in an England men's ODI behind Paul Collingwood's 6-31 against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in 2005 and Reece Topley's 6-25 against India at Lord's last summer.
That defeat makes South Africa's task of qualifying automatically for the World Cup a little trickier.
They now need to beat the Netherlands 2-0 in their upcoming series and hope New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in one of their three ODI matches in order to overhaul West Indies in that crucial last qualification place.
Jofra Archer holds the ball up high as he makes his way off the field with a huge smile on his face. He ends with figures of 6-40 from 9.1 overs.
They may have lost the series but having Archer fit and firing is hugely significant for England in this World Cup year. It also ends that worrying run of five successive ODI defeats.
England win by 59 runs
Jofra Archer comes in to bowl his final over...and he clean bowls Tabraiz Shamsi first ball!
It is six wickets for Archer and England win by 59 runs!
SA 287-9
That's a great pick up by Lungi Ngidi, who clubs the ball away for a one-bounce four.
I'm not sure he was even looking at the ball when he hit it, but it found the middle of the bat anyway.
SA 281-9
It is very nearly six as Jofra Archer beats new batter Tabraiz Shamsi's outside edge. But I think he will settle for a wicket maiden and figures of 5-40.
England on the brink.
WICKET
Parnell b Archer 34 (SA 281-9)
Bowled 'im! It's five wickets for Jofra!!
Archer goes around the wicket to Wayne Parnell who understandably steps back and goes for a big shot, but misses the ball and it clatters into the stumps.
Archer thumps the air as his team-mates surround him in celebration. A first ODI five-fer.
Well played, Jofra. Well played.
WICKET
Magala c Buttler b Rashid 2 (SA 281-8)
That IS out though.
Adil Rashid lures Sisanda Magala into a wafty drive that catches a sliver of an edge through to Jos Buttler.
Buttler turned to Rashid and Jofra Archer to drag England back into the match and they have delivered.
Not out
It was. Not out. But probably worth a review given the circumstances.
England review
Sisanda Magala is the new batter and Adil Rashid thinks he has him trapped in front.
The umpire says no but England send it upstairs. There's definitely no bat involved but the ball may be straying down leg...
SA 279-7
Target 347
Jofra Archer has a huge smile on his face. He has achieved career-best ODI figures of 4-40 and has two overs left to try and get a five-fer.
It is good to have you back, Jofra.