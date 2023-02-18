England slip to 29-3 against India at T20 World Cup - clips, radio & text

Sophia Dunkley
Live Reporting

Mike Peter

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Georgia Elwiss

    England all-rounder on BBC Test Match Special

    Did Heather Knight need to do the reverse sweep so early on?

  2. Post update

    Ffion Wynne

    BBC Sport in Gqeberha

    This is a much better shout than India's first review but you could see the reluctance from Harmanpreet Kaur because they've already wasted one.

    Another wicket here and England are in deep, deep trouble.

  3. Umpire review

    Our first sight of spin with Deepti Sharma coming into the attack.

    She has Heather Knight on the pads in front, but she took a big step forward and the umpire shakes her head.

    Kaur is going upstairs though - again, this seems optimistic.

  4. Post update

    Daniel Norcross

    BBC Test Match Special

    Heather Knight will have a rebuilding job on her mind. Thakur is loving this.

  5. Eng 29-3

    Another ball from Thakur hoops in. New batter Heather Knight is rapped on the thighs - that's too high.

  6. Post update

    Ffion Wynne

    BBC Sport in Gqeberha

    That was shaping in to a fascinating contest - India throwing the first two punches, Dunkley and Sciver-Brunt refusing to take a step back.

    You didn't want to miss a ball of it.

    But Renuka Thakur has stayed calm and responded superbly, and England are showing some real weakness against the swinging ball.

    But Heather Knight is just the player England want at the crease in this situation.

  7. Post update

    Georgia Elwiss

    England all-rounder on BBC Test Match Special

    Sophia Dunkley of England is bowled by India's Renuka Singh Thakur
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Just like Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley missed it too! She tried to go up and over extra cover which is a difficult shot on this wicket.

  8. WICKET

    Dunkey b Thakur 10 (Eng 29-3)

    Thakur strikes again!

    Another peach of a delivery, Dunkley takes a step back and tries to loft her over through the off-side but sees her leg stump cartwheel.

    India very much in the ascendancy.

  9. Eng 23-2

    Big inside-edge!

    Not so controlled from Sciver-Brunt but the ball squirts away for consecutive boundaries!

  10. Post update

    Daniel Norcross

    BBC Test Match Special

    Brilliant shot from Natalie Sciver-Brunt. One Jos Buttler would be proud of. The back foot went out of leg stump and then moves into the offside.

  11. Eng 19-2

    Maybe not so cautious!

    Nat Sciver-Brunt steps across the wicket and scoops new bowler Pooja Vastrakar over the head of Ghosh for four.

  12. Post update

    Georgia Elwiss

    England all-rounder on BBC Test Match Special

    I wouldn't be surprised if we saw six overs of seam.

  13. Post update

    Daniel Norcross

    BBC Test Match Special

    I don't think we'll see England playing too aggressively.

  14. Eng 14-2

    Sophia Dunkley
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Cautious from England's batters as they attempt to rebuild from this start.

    There's still time in the match, they'll need to get their heads into the game and push on from there.

  15. Post update

    Georgia Elwiss

    England all-rounder on BBC Test Match Special

    England are having to play differently, they need to be a bit more watchful because of this surface.

  16. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Scorebook
    Copyright: Jack Rule

    Jack Rule: Don’t worry if the power goes down today Dan Norcross, I’ve got you covered. This pitch has Kate Cross vibes all over it! How much will England rue not picking her for this game?

  17. Umpire review

    Nat Sciver-Brunt is next in - the ball raps her pads but that's heading way down, isn't it?

    Thakur evidently thinks it's worth a look and who could argue with her in this form.

    ...well maybe someone should, because that's nowhere near. Not the best one that.

  18. Post update

    Georgia Elwiss

    England all-rounder on BBC Test Match Special

    Beautiful piece of bowling from Renuka Singh Thakur. Alice Capsey loves to use her feet and she hasn't been able to do that with the wicketkeeper standing up.

  19. Post update

    Ffion Wynne

    BBC Sport in Gqeberha

    Alice Capsey of England is bowled by Renuka Thakur of India during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup group B match between England and India at St George's Park
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Renuka Thakur quite often bowls her four overs consecutively at the start of the innings because of how much swing she gets and we're having a perfect display of that today.

    That ball to Capsey was absolutely perfect, swinging in and just hitting the top of off stump.

    It's like classic Test match bowling and England are struggling - they have a lot of batting to come, but this is the first time they've really been tested during the World Cup so far.

  20. WICKET

    Capsey b Thakur 3 (Eng 10-2)

    Fantastic bowling from Thakur!

    She swings another one into Capsey who tries to play the ball into leg and it's just not there. Off stump gone.

