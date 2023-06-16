A general view of Edgbaston
Build-up to first England v Australia Ashes Test

Sam Drury

  'Let the Ashes summer of love begin'

    Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins
    With the first Ashes Test finally here, England and Australia are set to write the latest chapter in sport's greatest love story, says chief cricket writer Stephan Shemilt.

    What better way to whet your appetite ahead of this series than look at some of the best moments from the last Ashes in England.

    There really were some incredible moments!

    The Ashes: Relive best of 2019 England v Australia series
  The big Ashes preview

    BBC Test Match Special

    There is so much to get stuck into ahead of this series. We've got you covered here and so, too, do BBC Test Match Special.

    Live coverage will begin on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 10:25 BST and before that you can listen the big Ashes preview here.

    That’s right, 15 months to the day since England collapsed in Hobart and Australia lifted the urn after a crushing 4-0 series win, it’s Ashes time again!

    While a lot of the names are the same, this is a very different England side. Under Ben Stokes they have won 11 of 13 Tests – doing so in swashbuckling fashion, too.

    A first Ashes triumph since 2015 is the aim for Stokes and co but to do so they have to overcome an Australia side filled with confidence after being crowned world Test champions last weekend.

    What a series it promises to be – I can’t wait! Thankfully, the first ball is now less than three hours away…

    England Test captain Ben Stokes
    The wait is almost over…

    Ashes urn at Edgbaston
