Ashes news: Build-up to day one of fourth Test

It wouldn't be a day of English cricket without mentioning the weather, right?
Let's look at the positives: today and tomorrow are looking rather promising.
As for the rest of the week... well, Saturday is my wedding day, so let's not even talk about that right now.
Daily ZaltzQuiz
Stuart Broad begins the Old Trafford Test needing two more
wickets to reach 600. Jimmy Anderson has 688.
Their careers as Test bowlers have both been stories of
striking improvement from difficult beginnings. After their first 20
Tests, Anderson had taken 62 wickets, average 39.2, and Broad 52 wickets at
40.2.
In previous eras, these numbers might have seen
them discarded back to county cricket for the rest of eternity, if not
longer.
From their 21st Tests onwards, Anderson has taken
626 wickets at 24.9, and Broad 546 at 26.3.
Six other England bowlers have taken 250 or more Test
wickets – Fred Trueman, Brian Statham, Derek Underwood, Bob Willis, Ian Botham
and Graeme Swann.
For today's Ashes guesswork challenge, what was their
collective combined average in (a) their first 20 Tests, and (b) the rest of
their Test careers?
Here's an interesting question for you.
Are the Aussies humble?
Here's what some of the England squad had to say...
Ashes Daily: Fourth Test preview
BBC Sounds
If you're looking for some early morning listening on the commute or the school run, or if you're counting down the hours until the Test starts, the Ashes Daily podcast has got you covered.
Elly Oldroyd, Jonathan Agnew, Steven Finn and Geoff Lemon have been busy previewing the Old Trafford Test.
It may have been 10 days since England clawed their way back into the series thanks to Chris Woakes and Mark Wood's heroics in Leeds, but there has still been plenty of Ashes action to keep us enthralled.
At Taunton last night, England women thrashed Australia by 69 runs in the third and final ODI to level the series at 8-8, having been 6-0 down after two games.
The draw means Australia retain the Ashes but England won both white-ball series, which is an astonishing achievement given that Australia haven't lost a T20 series since 2017 and an ODI series since 2013.
What a summer we're having!
How to follow the Ashes on the BBC
We'll be here with you all day with live text coverage, in-play clips and you can listen to BBC Test Match Special by selecting the audio icon at the top of the page.
TMS will be on air from 10:25 BST and you can also listen on BBC Sounds.
Highlights from Today at the Test will be on BBC Two and iPlayer from 19:00 BST.
Don't go anywhere!
Thank you for joining us as we build up to the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
It's 2-1 with two to play, and as at Headingley, England are in must-win territory: all Australia need is a draw to retain the Ashes.
Daily ZaltzQuiz
Daily ZaltzQuiz
Here's an interesting question for you.
Are the Aussies humble?
Here's what some of the England squad had to say...
Ashes Daily: Fourth Test preview
BBC Sounds
If you're looking for some early morning listening on the commute or the school run, or if you're counting down the hours until the Test starts, the Ashes Daily podcast has got you covered.
Elly Oldroyd, Jonathan Agnew, Steven Finn and Geoff Lemon have been busy previewing the Old Trafford Test.
You can listen, and find other episodes, here.
I'll bring you a proper look at the weather forecast for Manchester shortly but there is some rain expected, particularly over the weekend.
Ben Stokes doesn't need much encouraging to do things differently, and says that a shortened game could help his side by allowing them to push the game on quicker.
"It helped us in the last game knowing that we had to press the game on to stay in the series," Stokes told BBC Sport.
"If the weather does look like it's going to have an affect on the time in the game, it probably suits us even more because we know what we need to do."
Team news
In case you missed it, both sides have announced their playing XI for this Test.
For England, James Anderson returns on his home ground in place of Ollie Robinson, while it's been confirmed that Moeen Ali will bat at three.
Meanwhile, Australia have opted to go without a frontline spinner as all-rounder Cameron Green comes back in place of Todd Murphy, who replaced the injured Nathan Lyon at Headingley.
You can read the full team news here.
It may have been 10 days since England clawed their way back into the series thanks to Chris Woakes and Mark Wood's heroics in Leeds, but there has still been plenty of Ashes action to keep us enthralled.
At Taunton last night, England women thrashed Australia by 69 runs in the third and final ODI to level the series at 8-8, having been 6-0 down after two games.
The draw means Australia retain the Ashes but England won both white-ball series, which is an astonishing achievement given that Australia haven't lost a T20 series since 2017 and an ODI series since 2013.
What a summer we're having!
How to follow the Ashes on the BBC
We'll be here with you all day with live text coverage, in-play clips and you can listen to BBC Test Match Special by selecting the audio icon at the top of the page.
TMS will be on air from 10:25 BST and you can also listen on BBC Sounds.
Highlights from Today at the Test will be on BBC Two and iPlayer from 19:00 BST.
Don't go anywhere!
Thank you for joining us as we build up to the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
It's 2-1 with two to play, and as at Headingley, England are in must-win territory: all Australia need is a draw to retain the Ashes.
It's all or nothing. Over to you, Ben!
Who's ready to do it all again?