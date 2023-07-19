Australia captain Pat Cummins and England skipper Ben Stokes
Ashes news: Build-up to day one of fourth Test

  Weather

    It wouldn't be a day of English cricket without mentioning the weather, right?

    Let's look at the positives: today and tomorrow are looking rather promising.

    As for the rest of the week... well, Saturday is my wedding day, so let's not even talk about that right now.

    Manchester weather forecast
    Copyright: BBC
  Daily ZaltzQuiz

    Stuart Broad begins the Old Trafford Test needing two more wickets to reach 600. Jimmy Anderson has 688.

    Their careers as Test bowlers have both been stories of striking improvement from difficult beginnings. After their first 20 Tests, Anderson had taken 62 wickets, average 39.2, and Broad 52 wickets at 40.2.

    In previous eras, these numbers might have seen them discarded back to county cricket for the rest of eternity, if not longer.

    From their 21st Tests onwards, Anderson has taken 626 wickets at 24.9, and Broad 546 at 26.3.

    Six other England bowlers have taken 250 or more Test wickets – Fred Trueman, Brian Statham, Derek Underwood, Bob Willis, Ian Botham and Graeme Swann.

    For today's Ashes guesswork challenge, what was their collective combined average in (a) their first 20 Tests, and (b) the rest of their Test careers?

  Daily ZaltzQuiz

    Right, now it's time to get your brains working.

    Get ready - the Daily ZaltzQuiz is coming up.

  Post update

    Here's an interesting question for you.

    Are the Aussies humble?

    Here's what some of the England squad had to say...

    Video content

    Video caption: Ashes 2023: England players play agree or disagree with Chris Hughes
  Ashes Daily: Fourth Test preview

    If you're looking for some early morning listening on the commute or the school run, or if you're counting down the hours until the Test starts, the Ashes Daily podcast has got you covered.

    Elly Oldroyd, Jonathan Agnew, Steven Finn and Geoff Lemon have been busy previewing the Old Trafford Test.

    You can listen, and find other episodes, here.

  Post update

    I'll bring you a proper look at the weather forecast for Manchester shortly but there is some rain expected, particularly over the weekend.

    Ben Stokes doesn't need much encouraging to do things differently, and says that a shortened game could help his side by allowing them to push the game on quicker.

    "It helped us in the last game knowing that we had to press the game on to stay in the series," Stokes told BBC Sport.

    "If the weather does look like it's going to have an affect on the time in the game, it probably suits us even more because we know what we need to do."

    Video content

    Video caption: The Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes has 'no issues' with James Anderson as bad weather looms
  Team news

    In case you missed it, both sides have announced their playing XI for this Test.

    For England, James Anderson returns on his home ground in place of Ollie Robinson, while it's been confirmed that Moeen Ali will bat at three.

    Meanwhile, Australia have opted to go without a frontline spinner as all-rounder Cameron Green comes back in place of Todd Murphy, who replaced the injured Nathan Lyon at Headingley.

    You can read the full team news here.

    James Anderson
  Post update

    It may have been 10 days since England clawed their way back into the series thanks to Chris Woakes and Mark Wood's heroics in Leeds, but there has still been plenty of Ashes action to keep us enthralled.

    At Taunton last night, England women thrashed Australia by 69 runs in the third and final ODI to level the series at 8-8, having been 6-0 down after two games.

    The draw means Australia retain the Ashes but England won both white-ball series, which is an astonishing achievement given that Australia haven't lost a T20 series since 2017 and an ODI series since 2013.

    What a summer we're having!

    Video content

    Video caption: Women's Ashes 2023: Nat Sciver-Brunt inspires England to ODI series win over Australia
  How to follow the Ashes on the BBC

    We'll be here with you all day with live text coverage, in-play clips and you can listen to BBC Test Match Special by selecting the audio icon at the top of the page.

    TMS will be on air from 10:25 BST and you can also listen on BBC Sounds.

    Highlights from Today at the Test will be on BBC Two and iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

    Don't go anywhere!

  Post update

    Thank you for joining us as we build up to the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

    It's 2-1 with two to play, and as at Headingley, England are in must-win territory: all Australia need is a draw to retain the Ashes.

    It's all or nothing. Over to you, Ben!

  Post update

    Who's ready to do it all again?

    Mark Wood and Chris Woakes celebrate hitting the winning runs in the third Ashes Test
    Ben Stokes throwing his bat in the air after getting out
    Pat Cummins celebrating the wicket of Harry Brook
