ICC World Cup qualifier: Scotland lose two early wickets v UAE

Andrew Petrie

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Scotland 11-2 v UAE

    It's back to earth with a bang for the Scots, and they might really feel the loss of George Munsey in their batting order just now.

    Richie Berrington did well, defending away nicely from Ali Naseer who practically had steam coming out of his nose.

  2. WICKET McMullen b Naseer 4

    Scotland 11-2 v UAE

    It's gone from bad to worse for the Scots. They're in real trouble now.

    A hint of movement, maybe, from Naseer, but it's an absolute ripper regardless.

    McMullen is removed, four from three balls. Here comes Richie Berrington, a lot earlier than he would like.

  3. Post update

    Scotland 10-1 v UAE

    McMullen nearls falls for a golden duck!

    Siddique barrels down the wicket and fires one that McMullen inside edges - but it evades the keeper and travels to the boundary.

    At least he's off the mark... I think you'd call it streaky.

  4. WICKET McBride lbw b Siddique 5

    Scotland 6-1 v UAE

    Brilliant line from Siddique, McBride gets caught playing across it and it strikes him plum on the pads.

    Not much complaint from the opener. He's gone for 5.

    Young gun Brandon McMullen comes on. Fantastic with the ball in hand against Ireland, how will he do with the bat?

  5. Post update

    Scotland 6-0 v UAE

    Matthew Cross gets off the mark, prodding one to deep fine leg for a single. Worth mentioning the the UAE are using their Powerplay, with just the one slip at the moment.

    Ali Naseer is the bowler. The fifth delivery is well pitched and tempts Cross, but there's no edge on the way through.

    McBride faces the final delivery, and chases a quick single.

    The ball isn't swinging too much early doors, in a slightly overcast Zimbabwe.

  6. Post update

    Scotland 4-0 v UAE

    Matthew Cross and Chris McBride make their way out, and the latter will face the first ball against Junaid Siddique...

    And he survives it. And the second, too. That's better than Paul Stirling did on Wednesday...

    McBride plays the third away, it's misfielded and it goes all the way to the boundary.

  7. Last time out

    Scotland v UAE (08:00)

    Simply, it was a marvellous victory for Scotland against Ireland on Wednesday. Two runs needed off the last ball, and Michael Leask inside edged it to the boundary.

    Cue absolute scenes in the Scotland camp. Leask’s 91 not out was lauded, as was Brandon McMullen’s five wickets for 34 runs.

    Ireland had looked set for victory after a tidy 286-8, with Scotland struggling on 122-6 at one point.

    But Leask’s heroics meant Scotland began Group B with a win. Mark Watt also scored 47, while Chris McBride’s 56 didn’t hurt.

    The leading three advance to the Super Six stage of the tournament, from which the top two progress to the World Cup in India later this year.

    Currently, that doesn’t look likely to be the UAE. They’ve started the competition with two defeats to Sri Lanka and Oman.

  8. Team news

    Scotland v UAE (08:00)

    Scotland: Matthew Cross, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Safyaan Sharif.

    So, that's one change for the Scots from the win over Ireland. Jack Jarvis comes in for George Munsey, who misses out with illness. As for the opposition...

    UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique.

  9. UAE win the toss and will bowl first

    Scotland v UAE (08:00 BST)

    Good morning! Welcome back to Bulawayo as Scotland look to build on their opening group victory over Ireland. More on that shortly.

    UAE have won the toss and decided to have a bowl.

    We'll bring you the teams very shortly.

