Watch: T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier: Scotland v Italy

Grant Stewart has the new ball for Italy, and starts with two booming inswingers that George Munsey defends back to the bowler.
George O'Neill
Scotland 0-0 v Italy
Scotland v Italy (10:30 BST)
As well as live text updates from yours truly, you can watch this game live as well!
Click the link at the top of this page, or you can also watch on iPlayer, if you're that way inclined...
Italy playing cricket?
Scotland v Italy (10:30 BST)
Italy might not be a traditional cricketing powerhouse, but make no mistake, they pose a very difficult test for Scotland.
Led by veteran Gareth Berg, a stalwart of the English county scene, they are also able to call upon the services of Kent's Grant Stewart and Derbyshire's Wayne Madsen.
They pushed Ireland in the way in their opening game of this tournament, and will want to go a step better today.
Teams from the Grange
Scotland v Italy (10:30 BST)
Scotland: Munsey, Hairs, Cross (wk), Berrington (c), McMullen, Leask, Greaves, Watt, Sharif, Main, Currie.
Italy: B Manenti, J Mosca, Campopiano, Madsen, A Mosca, H Manenti, Meade (wk), Stewart, Berg (c), Singh, Kalugamage.
Morning all!
Scotland v Italy (10:30 BST)
Hello from the Grange, where you'll all be pleased to hear that it's dry, and we're scheduled to start on time.
Italy captain Gareth Berg has won the toss, and stuck Scotland in to bat.
Let's see the teams, shall we...