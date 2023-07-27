Live

T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier: Scotland v Denmark start delayed

preview
67
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Andrew Petrie

All times stated are UK

  1. Splash down!

    Scotland (0-0) v Denmark

    In Scotland, we call this kind of weather ‘dreich’. A fantastic Scottish word - it means dreary and bleak.

    I’m no weatherman, but I’d be surprised if both sides get the full 18 overs. It’s chucking it down just a few hundred yards to the north.

    Scotland will bat first. It's the usual suspects - Oli Hairs and George Munsey. Who can score the ton today?

    The first ball is defended away...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Ireland qualify!

    It’s now how they’d have wanted to do it - but Ireland have qualified for the World Cup!

    Their match against Germany at Goldenacre was called off nice and early - meaning they cannot be caught by any of the teams below them.

    Still that top spot to play for against Scotland tomorrow though - don’t miss it.

    Elsewhere, there will be a 12:00 pitch inspection ahead of Italy v Austria.

    Umpires assess the wicket at Goldenacre
    Copyright: Cricket Scotland
    Image caption: Umpires assess the wicket at Goldenacre
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Munsey's record-breaking knock

    Scotland v Denmark (11:30)

    In case you missed it - George Munsey smashed the record for Scotland’s highest ever T20 score for a batter in the massive win against Austria on Tuesday.

    132 runs from 61 balls. This is how he did it.

    George Munsey's spider-graph
    Copyright: Opta
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. LINE-UPs from The Grange Club

    Scotland v Denmark (11:30)

    Scotland: Munsey, Hairs, McMullen, Berrington (c), Mackintosh (wk), Leask, Greaves, Watt, Sharif, Main, Currie.

    Another unchanged XI - despite fervent speculation here in the press box that Scotland might rest a few before Ireland.

    Denmark: Lægsgaard, Bharaj, Shah (c), Hashmi (wk), Ahmad, Thanikaithasan, Lucky Ali, Anand, Munir, A Mahmood, M Mahmood.

    Two changes to the Denmark team that lost to Italy - Saran Aslam and Eshan Karimi drop out, replaced by captain Hamid Shah and Muse Mahmood.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Denmark win toss and decide to bowl

    Scotland v Denmark (11:30 BST)

    Good morning and welcome to a very grey Grange Cricket Club. Truthfully, I didn’t think we’d get this far this morning.

    But, after two pitch inspections, we have a delayed start in Scotland’s penultimate game of the T20 Cricket World Cup European Regional Finals.

    It’s an 11:30 start with 18 overs per side and a shortened 10-minute interval between innings.

    For now, the obstacle in Scotland’s path is Denmark. Will they prove easy to skittle - like Austria - or more stubborn - like Jersey?

    Let’s bring you the teams.

    A groundsman works on the wicket
    Copyright: Cricket Scotland
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top