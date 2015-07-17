Tour de France 2015: Stage 13

So it's on to stage 14 tomorrow, which finishes up in Mende. Don't expect too much shuffling in the GC, but there is a possibility that a breakaway could actually hold on if they time it right.
"A day for the breakaway but the steep finish into Mende could see drama in the race for the yellow jersey, so keep an eye on Froome, Contador, Nibali and Quintana," says Geraint Thomas. You can read his stage preview here.
But until then, enjoy you're Friday night.
Poor Peraud
A battered, bruised and bloodied Jean-Christophe Peraud will be stinging tonight. He's the real winner today in my eyes.
'Stupidity'
We've just learned that Slovakian Peter Sagan can swear very well in English. He's just described his anger at himself on ITV4. Here's the clean version.
"It's not about luck. It was my mistake I waiting too long. I was pushing in the saddle and then sat down, I had to continue to push but it was my stupidity."
Green jersey
Sagan back in green
It may have not been the stage win he wanted, but Andre Greipel's claim to the green jersey only lasted half a stage as Peter Sagan's second place gives him the points leadership back. He's on 285 points, Greipel on 261.
Post update
Greg van Avermaet receives the plaudits on the podium for his stage win. It's his first ever Tour de France stage win and goes with his stage win in the Vuelta in 2008.
Post update
Orica GreendEdge's Michael Matthews was well fancied today.
Quote Message: "I need to sit down with the team and go over what our goals are. Today was one of my big goals before I fractured my ribs." from Michael Matthews on ITV4
"I need to sit down with the team and go over what our goals are. Today was one of my big goals before I fractured my ribs."
Yellow jersey
As you were
There has been absolutely no change to the top nine in the general classification. The only time dropped is by 10th-placed Bauke Mollema, who has lost a second on the rest, it seems.
Post update
Thomas De Gendt was one of those riders who led in the breakaway for most of the race.
Quote Message: The last two days were very hard so you could really feel it in the legs. Six guys was probably a bit too short. We had a plan and we almost succeeded. from Thomas De Gendt on ITV4
The last two days were very hard so you could really feel it in the legs. Six guys was probably a bit too short. We had a plan and we almost succeeded.
Paul Mulligan: Total despair for the breakaway - caught on the line - and Peter Sagan so close again. So much for a dull transition stage
Gregg Coull: Heartbreaking for the breakaway riders getting caught so close to the finish line
Yellow jersey
Amid all that, Chris Froome has snuck in a sixth-placed finish. That maintains his lead of 2mins 52secs over Tejay van Garderen in the race for the yellow jersey.
Post update
It's agony for Peter Sagan. That's 15 second places in Tour stages for the Slovakian. Come on, who predicted Van Avermaet? Be honest. None of you. He came out of nowhere and Sagan did not have enough in the tank.
Van Avermaet wins stage
The leaders are overhauled, and it's an outright sprint between Peter Sagan and Greg van Avermaet to the line... Avermaet takes it in a thrilling finish!
Post update
It's an uphill grind. Finally we have some action...
Post update
Steve Cummings, the British rider, is driving on the peloton with the prize in sight. Cyril Gautier looks agonisingly behind him as we enter the final km. Eyes on the road man!
Post update
2.5km remaining, three men out front with a 13-second cushion...
De Gendt most aggressive
Race organisers have given Thomas De Gendt the most aggressive rider of the day prize. I feel Jean-Christophe Peraud is hard done by, as being as bits of him are still in the FDrench countryside.
Post update
The road has widened and the peloton have plenty of space to stretch their wheels. Five km to go, 27 seconds the gap.
Post update
Three of the six who have led the way have been caught. Kelderman, Gautier and De Gendt are still out in front. Can they be caught?
Time to move
9km remaining with 40 seconds the gap. This is actually going to get a bit exciting...
Post update
I've done Thomas De Gendt a disservice, he is up top with Kelderman and Gautier. They have a 50-second cushion on the peloton with 10km to go. It's not a very comfy cushion mind.
Post update
Rob Hayles
Former GB cyclist
"It's touch and go if the breakaway can go all the way. If was a flat run-in I'd say they could stay away. but with this final drag up to the finish I'm not too sure. I think it could just go the peloton's way."
Post update
Meanwhile, in the peloton Simon Yates is pulling along the group. His Orica Greenedge team-mate Michael Matthews will fancy a crack at taking the stage. The GC contenders look content to go with the flow.
Lead group splits
Wilco Kelderman, sensing the peloton are just a minute behind, has a go and takes Cyril Gautier with him. It will take an ironman effort to win this stage from here with 13km remaining.
Peraud persisting
Jean-Christophe Peraud, a white bandage hanging off his left arm, is digging away at the back of the peloton. A gladiatorial effort.
Chasers wake up
The five men Nathan Haas left behind have realised the Australian meant business, so have upped the rotations. And they've caught the Cannondale-Garmin rider. So it's as you were. There's 17.7km left and that climb just before the finish to come - the gap is 1min 30secs.
Post update
Why a rhino?
Want to know more about Chris Froome's customised rhino bike, which makes its debut today?
He tells Team Sky: "As a boy growing up in Kenya and South Africa, I lived with rhinos, elephants and other wildlife. These majestic creatures made a lasting impression on me and I'm thrilled to announce that I am becoming an ambassador for United for Wildlife. I've added a rhino to my bike to show my support."
A breakaway in ther breakaway
Nathan Haas has gone off the front of the leading group, which was being dragged back. Nobody has gone with him, so the Cannondale-Garmin rider seems to fancy doing the final 22.8km on his tod. Good luck sunshine.
Jazz up your ride
#bbccycling
More cuddly toys. It's a great way to make your bike unique. Don't worry, we'll get back to beer shortly. Show us your bike modifications by using #bbccycling
Post update
Rob Hayles
Former GB cyclist
"Alejandro Valverde was the only man to shake up the GC yesterday. He's fourth and knocked a second off Chris Froome. I think he could go for the extra time bonuses today."
Heat hurts
The warm weather is starting to take its toll, showing that it's not just mountains that can break a man. We're coming to the tip of the final categorised climb, and the gap to the peloton is 2mins with 30km remaining. Although it's beginning to break up a bit.
The breakaway, which still contains hometown boy Alexandre Geniez, is clinging on to its hope of leading from start to finish.
Greipel gripe
Remember when I plumped for Andre Greipel to win the stage? He's struggling and falling away. So that's the exact opposite of what I went for.
Post update
Jazz up your ride
#bbccycling
The theme has switched from beer to cuddly toys. It's like a slightly warped episode of the Generation Game.
What have you stuck on your bike to make it super cool? Use #bbccycling
Post update
The six leaders spin around a corner with two young lads in bright yellow caps looking on. They look like kids trying to spot a tiger in its cage at the zoo. Three seconds later it's gone. They seem pretty happy though. And they only have to wait 2mins 25secs to see the peloton, with that gap dropping rapidly now.
Gap below three mins
For the first time since the early breakaway, the gap has dipped under 3mins. We have 40km remaining and the descent on the Cote de la Pomparie approaching. All the action will come very late on in this stage, so stick with us.
Post update
Rob Hayles
Former GB cyclist
"You can get a cold bottle of water from your team but within minutes it's like a hot cup of tea. But if you open it up and tip it up over your head, the cooling effect comes from the windchill factor. Keeping cool is one of the biggest issues."
Jazz up my ride
#bbccycling
How have you glammed up your bike? Use #bbccycling to tell us.
Peraud in peloton
The bits that are left of Peraud are back in the peloton. And not only that, he brings gifts of bottles of water for his buddies. The man is a hero.
No broken bones
Jean-Christophe Peraud has told support cars he has no broken bones. So that's good news. He may need to borrow some skin off somebody though.
Post update
Matt Slater
BBC Sport
"That tumble along the tarmac for last year's runner-up Jean-Christophe Peraud certainly shook the press room from its slumbers.
"It is remarkable that the AG2R rider did not break anything, but he will be in agony tonight.
"Another enduring a torrid time out there is the guy who beat him in 2014, Vincenzo Nibali. He is currently chasing back to the peloton for the second time in 15 minutes.
"That is not something you want to do when the temperature on the road is 38 degrees and it is rolling terrain all the way to the finish."
Post update
Alexandre Geniez, Nathan Haas, Pierre-Luc Perichon, Thomas De Gendt, Wilco Kelderman ans Cyril Gautier have led this stage from the get go. And they are still out there with 50km to go. The peloton, which includes Chris Froome and his GC rivals, is 3mins and 20secs behind. Everything is pointing towards a sprint finish... but there are climbs to come.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Peraud pain
Jean-Christophe Peraud, last year's runner-up, has been receiving treatment while on his bike. The race medic is leaning out of a car window, cleaning up wounds all over his arm and has wrapped gauze around the affected areas. It's making my eyes water. But he's still going. I'd have sat down and cried by now.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A brief split
A turn of pace catches a few out and then Vincenzo Nibali picks up a puncture. Panic over though, as the peloton re-unites with the second climb approaching. The gap to the breakaway is down to 3mins 20secs.
Jazz up my ride
There is a theme arising with your spruced up bikes - namely alcohol. And it's a theme I like.
What have you added to your bike? Tell us using #bbccycling
Ouch!
Jean-Christophe Peraud, who is 30th in the GC, has clipped a wheel and gone skidding across the road. It's nasty and there's barely anything left of his shorts. There's also not a lot of flesh left on his hip. He's shaking his hands in pain. But he's back on the bike - guts.
Who's going to win it?
Rob Hayles is picking Alejandro Valverde. Simon Brotherton reckons John Degenkolb. Matt Slater says Peter Sagan.
I'll go with Andre Greipel, just because he had the beating of Sagan earlier.
Listen live
You can hear Simon Brotherton and Rob Hayles of BBC Radio 5 live fame talk you through the final 65km by clicking on the Live Coverage tab. This is their view of the finish line, where it is 35C.
Ouch!
First climb
The thighs are pumping a little more now. Tinkoff-Saxo are heading the peloton's climb up the Cote de Saint-Cirgue, a category three ascent of 5.8% lasting 3.8km. Tinkoff-Saxo will fancy giving their man Peter Sagan every chance of picking up maximum points at the finish line today.
Cyril returns
The tremendously named Cyril Gautier is back among his fellow escapees. The Europcar rider picked up a few bottles of water during his wheel change and has poured most of them over his head as he spins across the searing hot French countryside. There are 70km to go and the gap to the peloton is four minutes.
Jazz up my ride
Love this. Absolutely love it. Is it a bike, is it a picnic hamper? Who cares? I want one.
Show us and tell us about your super cool bike additions by using #bbccycling
Your 15-minute warning
Simon Brotherton and Rob Hayles will be providing commentary from Rodez at 15:00 BST. So there's even more reason to stick with us.
Five becomes six
Cyril Gautier of Europcar has dropped into no-man's land after a mechanical. It all looks sorted and he's scrambling to get back among the five breakaway riders. It looks like the Frenchman has the legs for it.
Post update
Everything is exactly the same...
The state of play on the road is exactly as it was when we got this started two hours ago. Six men are out in front and they've stretched the gap to about 4mins 40secs. There are 80km left to haul them in and with the first climb looming we may see some action soon.
Jazz up your ride
Everything, and I mean everything, is made better by attaching a bottle of wine to it, and this bike is no exception. Although, it must be said, I would never condone tippling and trekking at the same time.
How have you made your bike the bees knees? Use #bbccycling to tell us.
Sad cat news
I'm sorry to be one the to tell you this, but there has been a fatality at the Tour today. As you can see from this tweet, a cat got stuck in an Astana support car and has subsequently not made it.
Sting in the tail
As well as the three climbs today, the first of which is up in 40km, there is a little bit of juice in the final few km, with an uncategorised climb making things interesting. That's why this stage is not so straightforward for your classic sprinters and may lend itself to a Peter Sagan-type figure.
Jersey boys
Here's a reminder of who wears what at the moment, as it stands.
Yellow GC: Chris Froome
Green points: Andre Greipel
Polka dot climber: Chris Froome
White young rider: Nairo Quintana
Foot off the pedal
So that sprint was a tad more thrilling than we expected. It keeps the green jersey competition nice and interesting and may enhance Peter Sagan's resolve to have a tilt at this stage.
But we're back to the sleepy pace (relatively) of earlier, with the peloton picking up drinks from their cars to try and ease the crushing heat of the French sun. The gap to the six up front is 3mins 55secs with 95km remaining. How long will it last?
Jazz up my ride
What have you stuck on your bike to make it super sweet? Keep them coming to #bbccycling.
Post update
Post update
Matt Slater
BBC Sport in Rodez
"I think the race will have one of its periodic and very understandable brief naps today. That is not to say there will be no action or glory to enjoy, it will just be slightly more sedate than recent days.
"Why? Well, the riders looked utterly shattered, and very wet, at the top of Plateau de Beille yesterday, the third of three hard days in the Pyrenees.
"It is also very hot on the road to Rodez - the hottest temperatures we have witnessed at this year's race since Utrecht. I am working on keeping very still today.
"And the final reason is that we always get a lull in the second week as the Tour moves from Pyrenees to Alps, or vice versa. It happens to journalists, too."
Greipel takes green
Now we get some proper sprinting from the boys in the peloton and it's a proper elbows and all affair.
Andre Greipel is over first (seventh overall), with Peter Sagan fourth. That give Greipel nine points and moves him a point ahead of Sagan in the green jersey rankings.
Mark Cavendish is behind Sagan and looks furious with himself (or somebody else).
De Gendt wins sprint
It's all been a bit of a slumber so far, but things liven up briefly for the intermediate sprint. The six leaders get their heads down and it's Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal who crosses the line for a cool 20 points in the searing heat.
Sprint approaching
Still the same six of Alexandre Geniez, Nathan Haas, Pierre-Luc Perichon, Thomas De Gendt, Wilco Kelderman ans Cyril Gautier out in front, although the gap has dropped to 3mins 30secs. And we're about to hit a sprint...
Jazz up your ride
We want to see and hear about your fancy bike upgrades (it's got a few of us reminiscing about Spokey Dokeys). But look at this. If my mum or wife are reading this, take heed - I WANT WANT WANT WANT ONE.
Send us your spruced up bikes, stickers and upgrades using #bbccycling
The milk clarified
You're a very helpful bunch. I queried earlier why Joaquim Rodriguez ended this celebratory tweet with the words "the milk!".
It turns out it's a Spanish turn of phrase which means the best, referring to his fans. I guess it's a bit like the cream of the crop.
Flat for Contador
A few km back Alberto Contador suffered a puncture. But the Tinkoff-Saxo rider - a GC contender - is back among the peloton. We've also just seen a Giant rider almost cycle straight into a plastic road barrier - wake up sunshine.
Home boy hero?
Alexandre Geniez is one of the men out in the breakaway six, and he has more reason than most to give today's stage a crack. The FDJ rider is from Rodez, where the stage finishes. He's group are 3mins 50secs ahead of the peloton.
Post update
Who's going to win?
Tweet us via #bbccycling
Stephen Tosh: Don't rule out Griepel and Cav. They can both get over some decent hills and they don't have many chances left in this race.
Dave Sharp: I fancy Ramunas Navadauskas to make a late leap off the front today and snatch the win
Matt Taggart: Greipel will be green-on-the-road at the sprint, but those hills aren't enough to stop Sagan reclaiming it at the finish
122km remaining
It's Giant-Alpecin who have been doing all the work at the front of the peloton, they may fancy giving their man John Degenkolb a tilt at winning the stage. The breakaway is holding steady at around four minutes.
Jazz up your ride
What have you stuck on your bike to make it the coolest ride in the world? A big tick for Katherine's lucky turtle.
Stage 13: One for a breakaway?
The consensus on today's stage is that there is no consensus. We're almost 70km in and there is the potential for more breakaways, but the first of the three categorised climbs (none rated higher than three) does not come until after the halfway mark.
It will be a leg-sapper, particularly if the southern France heat plays it part, but will probably have more of a bearing on the green sprint jersey than the destination of the yellow.
"Peter Sagan, John Degenkolb and Michael Mathews all have the legs to get over the climbs and still have the legs to compete for the stage win in a sprint," says Geraint Thomas. Read his stage preview here.
Tweet us via #bbccycling
As well as Spokey Dokeys, you may want to talk about the actual cycling. Please do. I'd love to hear how you think today will pan out. Do it by using #bbccycling on Twitter.
Jess Parsons: Interesting stage today-looking at you Sagan & Degenkolb for good legs on the climbs with enough gas to pull off a sprint finish
gervase kempinski: Be about time Sagan won a stage, he deserves one, and this one looks suited for him
Told you it's hot
Post update
The heat is searing as we hit the 60km mark and head through the small commune of Lavaur - it's hovering around the 34C point. We're about 30km from the only sprint on today's stage and our breakaway six of Alexandre Geniez, Nathan Haas, Pierre-Luc Perichon, Thomas De Gendt, Wilco Kelderman ans Cyril Gautier are still about 3mins 40secs ahead. The peloton has Chris Froome and all of his rivals safely tucked away together.
The milk!!
But the day belonged to Joaquim Rodriguez, who stole a march in the final 10km to win his second stage of this year's Tour.
My Spanish isn't great. But I'm pretty sure Rodriguez's tweet starts with the word "speechless" and ends with "the milk". I'm not sure how we ended up on dairy.
Froome fighting
Most of them tried, but they all failed. Vincenzo Nibali, Alberto Contador and Nairo Quintana all attempted to shake off Chris Froome on the Plateau de Beille yesterday, but the Briton, with a big dollop of help from team-mate Geraint Thomas, held strong.
It was riveting stuff, but it was another stage in the yellow jersey ticked off for Froome. His rivals are running out of tarmac to close the almost three-minute gap on the Team Sky rider.
Jazz up your ride
#bbccycling
What have you whacked on your bike to make it extra awesome? Use #bbccycling to send us your stories and pics.
Breakaway edging back
47.5km gone
Our six renegades out front are being pegged back a tad. The gap to the peloton has dropped to 3mins 30secs. I'm expecting quite a few to go and get dragged back again today.
Tweet us via #bbccycling
Jon G: I thought they came out of a box of Frosties?
Jon is questioning my memory of where my Spokey Dokeys came from. I remember getting a vinyl record of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles song from a box of Frosties, but never Spokeys...
Anyway, what have you whacked on your bike to jazz it up? Use #bbccycling to tell us and send a picture
It's sunny
Riders had to deal with pretty much all of the best known elements yesterday, as well as some of the lesser known ones. At the moment, particularly at the finish line in Rodez, it's glorious south-France sunshine. It's warming me up just looking at it.
Post update
40km down and the six riders out in the breakaway, four minutes ahead of the peloton, are Alexandre Geniez, Nathan Haas, Pierre-Luc Perichon, Thomas De Gendt, Wilco Kelderman ans Cyril Gautier.
If I could go back in time and tell my parents what to name me, it would probably be Wilco. Or Ace.
Your bike extras
Tweet us via #bbccycling
It's nowhere near as cool as Froome's rhino, but I ruddy loved those little Spokey Dokey clicker things I had on my spokes as a kid. I think they came out of a box of Shreddies (other malted wheat cereals are available).
It's fun to make your bike YOUR bike. So what stickers, additions and customisations do you have on yours?
Whether it's your top-of-the-range upgrade or your nipper's bell on their trike, tell us about it and and send us a picture using #bbccycling
Post update
Froo-nho
Chris Froome's rhino motif on his Team Sky bike is pretty awesome. And that's got me thinking...
Post update
It's likely to be a day of prodding and jostling for breaks today, so while the riders settle into their rhythm, we'll have a recap of events yesterday and look ahead to what we can expect in the south of France today.
But first...
And we're off
Stage 13 of the Tour de France is under way and we're about 30km into the 198.5km route from Muret to Rodez. Overall leader Chris Froome is tucked safely into the peloton, with six riders four minutes up the road in a breakaway - but none of them are a threat to Froome's jersey.
