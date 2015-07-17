Tour de France 2015: Stage 13

Tour de France Copyright: Tour de France

So it's on to stage 14 tomorrow, which finishes up in Mende. Don't expect too much shuffling in the GC, but there is a possibility that a breakaway could actually hold on if they time it right.

"A day for the breakaway but the steep finish into Mende could see drama in the race for the yellow jersey, so keep an eye on Froome, Contador, Nibali and Quintana," says Geraint Thomas. You can read his stage preview here.

But until then, enjoy you're Friday night.