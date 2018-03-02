Katie Archibald

Catch-up: Track Cycling World Championships

BBC Coverage

Summary

  1. Great Britain secure silver medal in men's team sprint final, Netherlands win gold
  2. GB beat Germany to reach the men's team pursuit final against Denmark tomorrow
  3. Germany take gold in women's team sprint
  4. Netherlands' Kirsten Wild takes gold, GB's Katie Archibald sixth in women’s scratch final
  5. Watch Wednesday's action again at the top of this page

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

'Enormous crash' affects Barker's omnium bid

An 'enormous crash' affects Elinor Barker's bid for omnium success as Netherlands' Kirsten Wild wins the elimination race.

Barker eventually finished sixth overall.

'Enormous crash' affects Elinor Barker's omnium bid

GB's Stewart wins men's points race bronze

GB's Mark Stewart wins men's points race bronze at the World Track Cycling Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

GB's Mark Stewart wins men's points race bronze

GB women win silver in team pursuit

Great Britain, including Laura Kenny, won silver in the women's team pursuit yesterday, losing to the United States in the final.

GB's women take silver in Team Pursuit

GB cruise past Denmark to claim gold in team pursuit

Watch how Great Britain's men's team pursuit cruised past Denmark to claim gold at the Track Cycling World Championships to become world champions for the first time since 2012.

GB men win team pursuit gold

GB's women ease into team pursuit final

Great Britain's team pursuit ease their way into the gold medal race with victory over Italy on day two of the Track Cycling World Championships. They will now face USA in the final later this evening.

GB's women ease into team pursuit final

GB qualify for men's team pursuit final

Great Britain comfortably beat Germany to make the men's team pursuit final on the first day of the Track Cycling World Championships.

They will face Denmark in the gold medal race which you can follow in this page later tonight.

GB ease past Germany to make team pursuit final

Kenny and GB beaten in world final

Great Britain and Jason Kenny had to settle for silver as they were beaten by The Netherlands in the team sprint final on the first day of the Track Cycling World Championships.

GB settle for silver in team sprint

How to get into cycling

Get Inspired

'It's faster than getting the bus'

Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Victoria Pendleton and Laura Kenny have all become household names thanks to their Olympic success but the sport really is for anyone at any pace.

With a host of different forms of cycling, both indoor and outdoor, there is something for everyone, whatever your capability or aspiration.

Find out more here.

BBC coverage

World Track Cycling Championships

Follow the 2018 Track Cycling World Championships from the Netherlands live on the BBC from 28 February to 4 March.

TV coverage and event schedule here.

Great Britain squad

World Track Cycling Championships

Men's endurance: Dan Bigham, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Ollie Wood

Women's endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Emily Kay, Laura Kenny, Emily Nelson

Men's sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Callum Skinner, Joe Truman

Women's sprint: Lauren Bate, Katy Marchant

Jason Kenny
PA

