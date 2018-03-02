Catch-up: Track Cycling World Championships

Summary
- Great Britain secure silver medal in men's team sprint final, Netherlands win gold
- GB beat Germany to reach the men's team pursuit final against Denmark tomorrow
- Germany take gold in women's team sprint
- Netherlands' Kirsten Wild takes gold, GB's Katie Archibald sixth in women’s scratch final
'Enormous crash' affects Barker's omnium bid
An 'enormous crash' affects Elinor Barker's bid for omnium success as Netherlands' Kirsten Wild wins the elimination race.
Barker eventually finished sixth overall.
GB's Stewart wins men's points race bronze
GB's Mark Stewart wins men's points race bronze at the World Track Cycling Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.
GB women win silver in team pursuit
Great Britain, including Laura Kenny, won silver in the women's team pursuit yesterday, losing to the United States in the final.
GB cruise past Denmark to claim gold in team pursuit
Watch how Great Britain's men's team pursuit cruised past Denmark to claim gold at the Track Cycling World Championships to become world champions for the first time since 2012.
GB's women ease into team pursuit final
Great Britain's team pursuit ease their way into the gold medal race with victory over Italy on day two of the Track Cycling World Championships. They will now face USA in the final later this evening.
GB qualify for men's team pursuit final
Great Britain comfortably beat Germany to make the men's team pursuit final on the first day of the Track Cycling World Championships.
They will face Denmark in the gold medal race which you can follow in this page later tonight.
Kenny and GB beaten in world final
Great Britain and Jason Kenny had to settle for silver as they were beaten by The Netherlands in the team sprint final on the first day of the Track Cycling World Championships.
BBC coverage
World Track Cycling Championships
Follow the 2018 Track Cycling World Championships from the Netherlands live on the BBC from 28 February to 4 March.
TV coverage and event schedule here.
Great Britain squad
World Track Cycling Championships
Men's endurance: Dan Bigham, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Ollie Wood
Women's endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Emily Kay, Laura Kenny, Emily Nelson
Men's sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Callum Skinner, Joe Truman
Women's sprint: Lauren Bate, Katy Marchant