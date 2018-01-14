Ian Field

National Cyclo-Cross Championships

5 live cycling podcast: Bespoke Weekly preview the championships with 9 times champion Helen Wyman

  1. Who should you look out for?

    Elite Men

    With five national cyclo-cross victories already, Ian Field will be looking to make it six in the elite men's race.

    However, former champion Liam Killeen and British mountain bike cross-country champion Grant Ferguson are going to be tough competition for Field, as will David Fletcher and Steven James after some positive results this season.

    Elite Women

    Nikki Brammeier and Helen Wyman have UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup experience, and will be going head-to-head after an injury forced Wyman to miss last year's competition.

    Victory at the UK Cyclo-Cross National Trophy will also make Bethany Crumpton a serious contender for this race.

  2. Get Inspired: How to get involved in Cycling?

    There are so many variations of cycling; from road races to BMX, to mountain biking and those just cycling to work.

    Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Jason Kenny, Victoria Pendleton and Laura Trott have all become household names thanks to their Olympic success, but the sport really is for anyone at any pace.

    Regardless of how and where you cycle you'll be increasing your cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength, while also decreasing your body-fat levels.

    British Cycling is the best place to start if you're new to it - use the Find a Ride tool to connect with a local cycling club and ride with a British Cycling 'Trained Leader'. For more experienced cyclists, you can also find out more about becoming a coach or a Trained Leader.

