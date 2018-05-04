Giro d'Italia: Stage one - Froome struggles after practice crash

Britain's Simon Yates has just rolled down the ramp. In his stage-by-stage guide for the BBC Sport website Simon says:

"The opening time trial looks like your typical city-prologue and it's short so there is no option other than to go at 100% for the full effort. But, with a lot of corners and changes in road width and direction, you cannot get into a rhythm - it's a matter of getting to full speed, braking as little as possible into the corners and powering out of them back to full speed as quickly as possible.

There's some changes in gradient but nothing that will stop the big powerful guys from having a good ride here. Time trials are not my strength, so my aim is to lose as little time as possible and get this one over and done with before the road stages start.

Svein Tuft is our strongest time trial rider at this race, but he is more suited to the longer courses and this isn't his focus so I don't think you'll see a Mitchelton-Scott rider in the race leader's pink jersey at the end of the day.

Simon's one to watch: Tom Dumoulin- the Dutchman is the world time-trial champion and will want to get the defence of his Giro d'Italia title off to the best possible start.