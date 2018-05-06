Giro d'Italia: Viviani wins second stage in a row

Mitchelton-Scott rider Simon Yates has written our stage-by-stage guide for this year's race. Here's the thoughts of the British rider, who currently sits seventh overall after an excellent opening two days.

Simon says: Day three is a lazy 230km stage. Longer stages, especially flatter stages in the first week of a Grand Tour (particularly the Giro) can be quite negative. The one thing that could change the dynamic of this stage is the wind. That and the fact we are riding a big piece of this stage in the desert.

The run-in to the finish is technical and could disrupt the lead out but it can be managed and it's another one for Quick-Step to lose. We will aim to leave Israel having lost as little time as possible on the time trial, and to finish safely in the bunch on the other two stages, having spent as little energy as possible, not just fellow team leader Esteban Chaves and I, but the whole team.

Simon's one to watch: Elia Viviani- the Italian can start the race off in fine style with successive stage wins.

Simon has picked both stage winners so far...