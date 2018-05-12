Giro d'Italia stage eight as it happened

Summary
- Simon Yates retains the pink jersey while Froome struggles in ninth 1"10 behind in the GC
- Richard Carapaz of Movistar takes the stage win with his first Grand Tour victory
- Heavy rain in stage eight of the Giro d'Italia causes slippery conditions
- Follow daily updates with BBC Sport's live text commentary, and BBC Radio 5 live updates via the Bespoke podcast
Live Reporting
By Tom Fordyce
All times stated are UK
Yates holds GC lead
Still a 1-2-3 of Yates, Dumoulin and Chaves, but Froome drops to ninth as Carapaz moves up. What a finale, the Giro never lets you rest, never lets you assume...
Davide Fomolo took second
Thibaut Pinot third to pick up a few bonus seconds.
Froome, Yates, Dumoulin cross line in peloton
Simon Yates will retain his leader's pink jersey. And it's a sodden, sweaty one today.
CARAPAZ WINS STAGE 8
He'll become the first Ecuadorian to win a stage at a grand tour, but what's happening behind him?
Richard Carapaz goes for it
The young Movistar rider has a gap!
1.2km to go
Bouwman's not going to make it, he's cooked...
Smashing it down
The rain torrential now, spraying up from the back wheel of the TV motorbike. Pinot still sniffing around, jumps coming from all over the place.
Gap down to 17 seconds
2.1km to go, Bouwman going through hell out there, four Sky men trying to drag Froome through this.
Yates man-marking Sky
Froome going so wide on so many of these tight corners - he's lost faith in his tyres, and he's taking every one like a nervous pony.
Bouwman has five seconds
And Sky hit the front of the peloton to keep Froome out of trouble - the Briton shouting into his radio, he's not happy.
Bouwman breaks
3.7km to go, 22 seconds the gap, and the LottoNL Jumbo man goes hard for the late solo...
Froome back on - just
Nervy times for the five-time Grand Tour champ - nasty slip on a right -hand bend, his wheels just went from underneath him, and he landed heavily on his right thigh, the same area he landed on in that crash before Stage 1. Blood coming from his knee.
Trouble for Froome!
Did Froome have a little spill there? Wout Pouls with him, but he's off the back of the bunch - big chase now to get back on.
Switchback city
Very pleasing on the eye, this particular crescendo, but the bends are giving the four men left in the break a chance here - 7.2km to go, the massed ranks 48 seconds back but not chasing flat out.
Into the trees
Yates in third wheel as his team-mates run the show at the front of the peloton - 53 seconds now, four Sky men just behind, Pinot nibbling around the fringes.
General Haig
Michelton-Scott's Jack Haig pulling a big old turn on the front of the peloton. The break's down to four - Koen Bouwman, Jan Polanc, Matej Mohoric and Matteo Montaguti. 10.2km to go, gap at 1' 11", going to be a squeaky one, this...
Moves at the front
Seven men in that break but they're all fancying a pop on this gentle climb - Matej Mohoric the latest. those old alliances that have kept them together over the last four hours splintering under the pressure of a precious stage win.
Pressure on
Thibaut Pinot and his FDJ team now to the fore, UAE Team Emirates looking after Fabio Aru, the gap 1' 41" with 15.5km left in this eighth stage.
Just under 18km to go...
...and the road will start to tilt upwards. On the daily BeSpoke Giro podcast Jeremy Whittle referred to this as a "big ring climb" - in other words, you can power it rather than having to spin it. Gap down to 2 mins 10, it's all happening...
Yates squeezes fuel into the tank
A suck on an energy gel from our race leader, a wipe of the face to get rid of that road grime.
Seconds going up in flames
21km to go, now just 2 mins 52 secs, and that could break the break - a couple of the riders thinking about a solo move. A lot of standing water on the roads now, and this will get nerves clattering in the peloton.
25km to go...
...and the break's lead ebbs away to 3' 45". The road wet now from those rain showers, and that will encourage the GC teams to push it on, to keep their big boys out of trouble should a chute occur.
Froome's armchair ride
Salvatore Puccio and David de la Cruz shepherding the four-time Tour champion on the left hand side of the road. Sergio Henao there too. Chit-chat between Christian Knees and Michelton-Scott, along the lines of, are you chasing this, are we chasing this, or is no-one chasing this? A reminder that none of the seven men in the break are a threat to the general classification.
Break to stay away or not?
34km to go until we reach Montevergine di Mercogliano, the gap creeping down to 4 mins 39 mins. The break still working hard, rolling through for their turns. Three riders down from Movistar on a narrow street - and Tim Wellens, and his bike looks mangled even if he looks fine. Here comes the replacement off the roof of his team car.
Raining champions
Thunder up in the hills, umbrellas going up, the temperature at the finish dropping to 11 degrees C. Just under 40km to go, those switchbacks might get a little more interesting still.
The swarm gathers
Still three Michelton-Scott riders at the nose of the broad peloton, the black-sleeved, white-bodied jerseys of UAE Team Emirates on their right, the white jerseys and blue lids of Sky tucked in to their left.
Musettes to the fore
Last snacks of the day for the Sky boys, Salvatore Puccio grabbing his luminous yellow bag of comestibles.
Michelton-Scott drive it on
Yates' team at the head of the peloton, bright yellow helmets, grey jerseys, the break still 4' 55" up the road, the maglia rosa in about fourth wheel.
Simon says
You'll' be aware that Simon Yates is nit only in the maglia rosa by 16 seconds but prepared in the grand manner by penning a stage-by-stage guide for the BBC.
This is how he sees today's ding dong:
"The second summit finish of the race but it's not as hard or long as the first one. With another summit finish tomorrow. I expect a select group of General Classification guys and the best of the climbing stock to be in the mix. It could go either way, a group of non-GC riders steal the show or the favourites battle it out."
Simon's one to watch: Thibaut Pinot - this is the Frenchman's second tilt at the Giro, having finished fourth last year. He won the warm-up Tour of the Alps, where Chris Froome was fourth.
Today's finale
It's a climb, but not a climb climb. 18km long, the proper stuff about 10km from the end, averaging just over 5% but spread attractively over a series of hairpin bends that from above look like a tangled suitcase.
Where we are
Overall standings:
1 Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) 26hrs 31mins 30secs
2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +16secs
3 Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton-Scott) +26secs
4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +43secs
5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +45secs
6 Rohan Dennis (Aus/BMC Racing) +53secs
7 Pello Bilbao (Spa/Astana Pro Team) +1min 3secs
8 Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1min 10secs
9 George Bennett (NZ/LottoNL-Jumbo) +1min 11secs
10 Fabio Aru (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 12secs
Stage 8 route profile
62km to go
And there's a seven-man break up the road, just over five minutes the gap - Davide Villella (Astana), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R), Rodolfo Torres (Androni Giocattoli), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates).