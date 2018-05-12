Giro d'Italia stage eight as it happened

Salvatore Puccio and David de la Cruz shepherding the four-time Tour champion on the left hand side of the road. Sergio Henao there too. Chit-chat between Christian Knees and Michelton-Scott, along the lines of, are you chasing this, are we chasing this, or is no-one chasing this? A reminder that none of the seven men in the break are a threat to the general classification.