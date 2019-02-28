Watch: Track Cycling World Championships - Archibald, Marchant & Carlin in action

Get Copyright: Get

The Track Cycling World Championships have been held every year since 1893 and see the best indoor cyclists from across the globe come together to compete in ten disciplines over five days.

Events range from the gruelling omnium, which sees competitors involved in four different races in a single day, to the lightning-fast time trials.

The winners of each event are crowned world champions and awarded the iconic rainbow jersey, which they can wear during races for the next year to mark their achievement.

The event is being held for the second time in Pruzskow, near the Polish capital of Warsaw, and Great Britain’s 21-strong team will be hoping to improve upon their two gold medals won in the 2018 edition in the Netherlands.

Britons competing this year include former champions Laura and Jason Kenny, reigning madison champions Katie Archibald and Emily Nelson, and Vicky Williamson, returning to the velodrome nearly three years after sustaining serious injuries in a horrific crash.