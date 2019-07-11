Tour de France stage six - Teuns win stage as Thomas moves up

And you can also keep in touch with all the major talking pioints from today's stage on the BeSpoke podcast. You can listen to that here.
See you on Friday for stage seven.
Get Involved
#bbccycling
Adamslby: That one definitely lived up to expectation! Teuns/Giccone may take the headlines but that was unreal by Alaphilippe - who would have thought it! Could he actually win GC? Thomas making a huge statement too - team Ineos leader without question.
Get Involved
#bbccycling
Thanks for your comments on Twitter today... Jack Robin predicted the Alaphilippe attack, Andrew Harvey spot on with the stage one-two, and he sums things up nicely here too... as does Marc Selby:
Andrew Harvey: Boom! Prediction correct. This Tour has been cracking so far! Huge performance from Alaphilippe, Thomas and Pinot looking strong, damn I'm excited!
Marc Selby: Simply: Wow!
'I had to be really patient'
Geraint Thomas on ITV4 on the brutal climb up a steep gravel track to the end of stage six at La Planche des Belles Filles: "It is one of those climbs where you really have to be patient.
"When Julian Alaphilippe went, pretty early with 800m to go or something like that, I just had the confidence to let him go, ride my own tempo, then really try to drive it all the way to the line from about 350m out.
"I was starting to blow though – it was solid – but it was pretty decent."
'A decent day in the end'
Britain's defending champion Geraint Thomas on ITV4: "When Movistar went to the front, Alejandro Valverde was riding and was
solid, but I was feeling good, I was just unsure (about the finish) because a steep
climb is not really my cup of tea as they say.
"I was expecting Richie Porte,
Nairo Quintana, Adam Yates and Egan Bernel obviously, to jump up there, which
is why I was hoping it would be harder all day, but it was a decent day in the
end."
AFPCopyright: AFP
A big bonus for Ciccone
So Giulio Ciccone missed out on the stage win - Belgium's Dylan Teuns rode away from him at the end - but ends up in yellow, because of the bonus seconds he earned on the penultimate climb of the day.
Thomas up to fifth
Geraint Thomas was fourth over the line today and is fifth overall, 49 seconds behind Ciccone.
He has overtaken team-mate Egan Bernel in the General Classification. Bernal is sixth, another four seconds back.
Giulio Ciccone takes yellow
An extraordinary effort by Julian Alaphilippe, but it will not keep him in yellow. Italy's Giulio Ciccone takes over as the race leader, by six seconds.
Live Reporting
By Chris Bevan
All times stated are UK
Goodnight
There are many more tests in the mountains to come for Geraint Thomas at this year's Tour, but that was some show of strength by the defending champion.
You can read all about the exciting end to stage six in our report, which is building here.
And you can also keep in touch with all the major talking pioints from today's stage on the BeSpoke podcast. You can listen to that here.
See you on Friday for stage seven.
Get Involved
#bbccycling
Adamslby: That one definitely lived up to expectation! Teuns/Giccone may take the headlines but that was unreal by Alaphilippe - who would have thought it! Could he actually win GC? Thomas making a huge statement too - team Ineos leader without question.
Get Involved
#bbccycling
Thanks for your comments on Twitter today... Jack Robin predicted the Alaphilippe attack, Andrew Harvey spot on with the stage one-two, and he sums things up nicely here too... as does Marc Selby:
Andrew Harvey: Boom! Prediction correct. This Tour has been cracking so far! Huge performance from Alaphilippe, Thomas and Pinot looking strong, damn I'm excited!
Marc Selby: Simply: Wow!
'I had to be really patient'
Geraint Thomas on ITV4 on the brutal climb up a steep gravel track to the end of stage six at La Planche des Belles Filles: "It is one of those climbs where you really have to be patient.
"When Julian Alaphilippe went, pretty early with 800m to go or something like that, I just had the confidence to let him go, ride my own tempo, then really try to drive it all the way to the line from about 350m out.
"I was starting to blow though – it was solid – but it was pretty decent."
'A decent day in the end'
Britain's defending champion Geraint Thomas on ITV4: "When Movistar went to the front, Alejandro Valverde was riding and was solid, but I was feeling good, I was just unsure (about the finish) because a steep climb is not really my cup of tea as they say.
"I was expecting Richie Porte, Nairo Quintana, Adam Yates and Egan Bernel obviously, to jump up there, which is why I was hoping it would be harder all day, but it was a decent day in the end."
A big bonus for Ciccone
So Giulio Ciccone missed out on the stage win - Belgium's Dylan Teuns rode away from him at the end - but ends up in yellow, because of the bonus seconds he earned on the penultimate climb of the day.
Thomas up to fifth
Geraint Thomas was fourth over the line today and is fifth overall, 49 seconds behind Ciccone.
He has overtaken team-mate Egan Bernel in the General Classification. Bernal is sixth, another four seconds back.
Giulio Ciccone takes yellow
An extraordinary effort by Julian Alaphilippe, but it will not keep him in yellow. Italy's Giulio Ciccone takes over as the race leader, by six seconds.
Top five in stage six
1. Dylan Teuns2. Giulio Ciccone3. Xandro Meurisse4. Geraint Thomas5. Thibaut Pinot
Wow!
An amazing ride by Julian Alaphilippe. And a big statement by Geraint Thomas.
A brutal finish
Thomas and Alaphilippe barely crossed the line there before coming to a standstill. That last incline was absolutely brutal.
Here comes Geraint
Wow. Just wow. Thomas has caught Julian Alaphilippe. He's not going to pass him before the line though.... oh yes he does!
Julian Alaphilippe is flying
Unbelievable. The Maillot jaune has left the big hitters for dust... or has he... ?Here comes Geraint Thomas
Dylan Teuns wins stage six
Post update
Teuns has broken Ciccone... he is going to win this.
Julian Alaphilippe attacks
Back down the road, Julian Alaphilippe attacks. The yellow jersey is going for it.
Post update
Ciccone and Teuns are 400m from the line. Teuns on the attack, but he cannot shake Ciccone from his tail... 200m left now.
Post update
Thibaut Pinot is trying to reel in Landa, as the big hitters start up the last 1km.
Further up the road, Teuns and Ciccone are on the gravel and playing a bit of cat-and-mouse as they think about the stage win.
Post update
Teuns and Giulio Ciccone are two minutes and 15 seconds clear of Landa, who is 10 seconds clear of the maillot jaune group containing Bernal and Thomas, and Quintana too.
Post update
How will Team Ineos react? No moves from them yet... they are down to Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas.