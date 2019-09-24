Catch-up: Road World Championships - U23 Men Time Trial & Women's Individual Time Trial

Anyway that that is us done for the day. Here are a few clips to keep you going though. Thanks for joining us. We will be back for the Men's time trial tomorrow around 13:30 BST.
Thanks for joining us. We will be back for the Men's time trial tomorrow around 13:30 BST.
Dygert crushes strong field
Once the Women's time trial got underway though it was all about this woman - 22-year-old Chloe Dygert.
The American blitzed through the sodden 32km run from Ripon to Harrogate, crushing a field that included two-time winner Annemiek van Vleuten and Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen.
Watch: Yorkshire weather causes two huge crashes
Well what a day in Yorkshire with the Women's time trial delayed this afternoon due to a huge deluge of water this morning.
While the Women's race wasn't too badly affected not everyone was so lucky....
Chris Boardman
Olympic cycling champion on BBC TV
I think the British performances were as we expected. They were looking for a top-10 place and didn't get that today. I think Alice Barnes will be a little disappointed.
Alice Barnes finished in 16th for Britain. While Hayley Simmonds ended up in 26th.
Not quite what they were hoping for at the outset.
USA's Dygert eases to time trial victory in Yorkshire
Chloe Dygert wins the USA's seventh gold medal of the 2019 Road World Championships, easing to victory in the women's elite time trial after a rain delay.
'She just ate it up'
Chloe Dygert wins Women's time trial
We were shocked when she went past Lisa Brennauer, the speed difference between her and the other riders did not compute.
And she just ate it up and did most of the damage in the first half of the race which is her terrain.
'We did not expect that result'
Rochelle Gilmore
2010 Commonwealth Games champion on BBC TV
She went out really hard and the question was could she hold on. But three-quarters of the way into the race she had tied up the World Championship.
We knew she had a chance but we did not expect that result.
'This is what we prepared for'
Chloe Dygert wins Women's time trial
Women's time trial champion Chloe Dygert: "I spent the past week with three-time Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong and this is what we prepared for.
"Now we are looking forward to Tokyo. It's always very special to wear the stripes, I'm just really happy with the result and thankful for all the people who believed in me.
"I live in Washington state right now and that's kind of like what the weather is all the time so I was pretty used to it. I knew everyone else would be scared so I tried to make the best of it."
Final results
Chloe Dygert wins Women's time trial
Dygert wins the Women's time trial
Annemiek van Vleuten comes over the line in the bronze medal position almost two minutes down on Chloe Dygert.
What a turn-up for the books.
Annemiek van Vleuten's tilt for a third title has not quite gone to script but she is absolutely powering towards a now semi-dark finishing line.
Anna van der Breggen powers pass Elisa Longo Borghini on the finishing straight, to finish one minute and 32 seconds behind Chloe Dygert.
I bet she the Italian wishes she had spent the afternoon in one of the tea-rooms.
As for van der Breggen, the Olympic champion looks like she may be on course for another second place finish ahead of reigning champion Annemiek van Vleuten.
Although that is far from settled.
Britain's Alice Barnes is still pushing as she comes up the final drag.
She was looking for a top-10 finish here but is likely to end up just outside that. She crosses the finishing line in ninth over four minutes and 30 seconds down.
American Chloe Dygert looks pretty relaxed in the hot seat - which looks more soggy than hot to be honest.
She's watching riders roll over the finish miles off her time, without a care in the world.
She was like a tornardo before and looked physically shattered at the finish.
Now I can see why she places a bin near her stationary bike in training!
Lisa Brenneuar has finished almost three minutes and 20 seconds behind Chloe Dygert.
Not exactly what someone with her palmares was expecting. The 31-year-old German is in third as it stands but she will not stay there.
Dygert smashes Amialiusik's time
Remember I had the audacity to suggest that Alena Amialiusik had set a competitive time...
Well Chloe Dygert has just finished over three minutes ahead of that.
Chloe Dygert spent July training on the track, putting in hard power intervals in Colorado Springs.
The sessions buoyed her preparation for the Pan American Games in Peru, where she smashed the Pan Am time trial.
And this is a similar performance by the 22-year-old American. Astonishing stuff.
Van Vleuten well down on Dygert
Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten is in unfamiliar territory. She is over a minute down and appears to be in a race for second with her Dutch team-mate Anna van der Breggen.