Watch: Road World Championships - Junior Women's and Men's U23 Road Races

Yorkshire hosts the first UCI Road World Championships to be held in Britain since 1982 and the BBC will be showing live coverage from 22-29 September.

There will be live coverage of each race across BBC Two, the Red Button and iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website and app, where there will also be live text commentary and regular reports, reaction and social media.

Clare Balding will lead the coverage on BBC Two and the commentary for all elite races will be Simon Brotherton, Chris Boardman and Rochelle Gilmore.

Friday, 27 September

08:30-11:40 - Women's junior road race, BBC Red Button

14:00-19:30 - Under-23s men's road race, BBC Red Button

Saturday, 28 September

11:30-16:30 - Women's road race, BBC Two

Sunday, 29 September

08:30-11:00 - Men's road race, BBC Red Button (uninterrupted coverage available until 16:30 on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app).

11:00-16:30 - Men's road race, BBC Two