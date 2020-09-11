Tour de France - Martinez wins stage 13, Roglic extends lead

That's it for this live text of stage 13 of the 2020 Tour de France. An amazing win by Daniel Martinez and a massive statement from Primoz Roglic. The report is building here. Adam Yates' stage-by-stage guide is here. And I'll be back with live coverage of stage 14 tomorrow. Catch you then.
It doesn't look like we're going to here from the stage winner or yellow jersey before the TV coverage ends sadly.
Everyone must still be getting their breath after that brute of a climb.
Egan Bernal has also of course ceded the young rider's white jersey back to Tadej Pogacar now.
Today was another clear sign that Jumbo-Visma are stronger than Ineos Grenadiers here.
Sepp Kuss and Tom Dumoulin were still with Primoz Roglic deep into the final climb, whereas Egan Bernal was isolated.
Pavel Sivakov had sat up from the break to work for Bernal but was dropped within seconds and Richard Carapaz didn't have the legs again either.
Egan Bernal had only trailed Primoz Roglic due to bonus seconds before today. He's now 59 seconds down.
Is there any way back for the Colombian?
Meanwhile, compatriot Daniel Martinez takes the podium for his superb stage victory - EF's first of this year's Tour.
Hat tip to Adam Yates today. He was dropped earlier than the likes of Egan Bernal but ended up basically finishing with the Colombian.
Yates has lost 40 seconds to Primoz Roglic but has moved up a place on GC to seventh.
Bernal, Uran, Quintana and Lopez are of course all on different teams but could we see some Colombian alliance to try and trouble Roglic and Pogacar over the coming week?
Horrible day for France - no riders in the top 10 on GC now after bad days for Guillaume Martin and Romain Bardet.
So Tadej Pogacar moves up to second overall and Egan Bernal drops to third.
Slovenian one-two followed by four Colombians. The new world order of cycling.
Primoz Roglic looked very much the strongest GC contender today. Tadej Pogacar animated the GC race but Roglic looked to have Pogacar on the ropes in the final section.
It's going to take a lot of guts and superb legs in the final week for anyone to overhaul Roglic.
General classification after stage 13
1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 56hrs 34mins 35secs
2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +44secs
3. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +59secs
4. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Pro Cycling) +1min 10secs
5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic) +1min 12secs
6. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana) +1min 31secs
7. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +1min 42secs
8. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain McLaren) +1min 55secs
9. Richie Porte (Aus/Trek-Segafredo) +2mins 06secs
10. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +2mins 54secs
Top 10 on stage 13
1. Daniel Martinez (Col/EF Pro Cycling) 5hrs 01min 47secs
2. Lennard Kamna (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +4secs
3. Max Schachmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +51secs
4. Valentin Madouas (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +1min 33secs
5. Pierre Rolland (Fra/B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) +1min 42secs
6. Nicolas Edet (Fra/Cofidis) +1min 53secs
7. Simon Geschke (Ger/CCC Team) +2mins 35secs
8. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) +2mins 43secs
9. Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Pro Cycling) +3min 18secs
10. David de la Cruz (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 52secs
Roglic and Pogacar got 37 seconds on Bernal there in the end.
Romain Bardet and Guillaume Martin are dragging themselves home, the two Frenchman have slipped down the GC today.
Egan Bernal is in a bad way, draped over his handlebars.
Egan Bernal finally finishes, only a second or so ahead of Adam Yates in the end.
A big blow for the defending champion's hopes of back-to-back Tour de France titles.
Primoz Roglic rolls over the line with Tadej Pogacar.
Egan Bernal is going to lose at least 30 seconds here.
Primoz Roglic is time trialling his way to the line, Tadej Pogacar just trying to stay on his wheel to keep himself in contention.
Egan Bernal has taken a battering as the defending champion grimaces his way up the final stages of this climb.
Egan Bernal is 20 seconds down on Primoz Roglic on the road.
Porte now leaves Lopez and Landa behind.