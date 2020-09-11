Tour de France - Kragh Andersen wins stage 14

8. Michael Morkov (Den/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) - 106
9. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/UAE Team Emirates) - 100
10. Marc Hirschi (Swi/Team Sunweb) - 97
Post update
Stage 14 winner Soren Kragh Andersen: "I have no words, I feel very emotional. I've dreamed about this but it's hard to say you're good enough until you do it. I'm amazed.
"I had really good legs the whole day but you never know how good the other guys are. It took me a long time in the Tour to get confidence in myself but I knew if I was suffering then they were suffering."
Post update
That is Soren Kragh Andersen's first Tour de France stage win and easily the biggest victory of his career.
Live Reporting
Jack Skelton
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Farewell
That's it for this live text of stage 14 of the Tour de France.
The report of Soren Kragh Andersen's victory is building here.
Adam Yates' stage-by-stage guide is here.
And I'll be back with live coverage of a crucial stage 15 with a summit finish to Grand Colombier tomorrow.
See you then.
Au revoir!
Post update
Not the best day for Sam Bennett but not the worst either.
Had Peter Sagan won the stage, he would trail the Irishman by just 11 points instead of 43.
Plenty more intrigue to come in that green jersey competition.
Points classification after stage 14
1. Sam Bennett (Ire/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) - 262 points
2. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe) - 219
3. Matteo Trentin (Ita/CCC Team) - 169
4. Bryan Coquard (Fra/B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) - 162
5. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto Soudal) - 158
6. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) - 131
7. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) - 108
8. Michael Morkov (Den/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) - 106
9. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/UAE Team Emirates) - 100
10. Marc Hirschi (Swi/Team Sunweb) - 97
Post update
Stage 14 winner Soren Kragh Andersen: "I have no words, I feel very emotional. I've dreamed about this but it's hard to say you're good enough until you do it. I'm amazed.
"I had really good legs the whole day but you never know how good the other guys are. It took me a long time in the Tour to get confidence in myself but I knew if I was suffering then they were suffering."
Post update
That is Soren Kragh Andersen's first Tour de France stage win and easily the biggest victory of his career.
General classification after stage 14
1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 61hrs 03mins 00secs
2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +44secs
3. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +59secs
4. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Pro Cycling) +1min 10secs
5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic) +1min 12secs
6. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana) +1min 31secs
7. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +1min 42secs
8. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain McLaren) +1min 55secs
9. Richie Porte (Aus/Trek-Segafredo) +2mins 06secs
10. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +2mins 54secs
Post update
I make it that Sam Bennett now leads Peter Sagan by 43 points in the green jersey after Sagan took third at the intermediate sprint and fourth at the finish.
Top 10 on stage 14
1. Soren Kragh Andersen (Den/Team Sunweb) 4hrs 28mins 10secs
2. Luka Mezgec (Slo/Mitchelton-Scott) +15secs
3. Simone Consonni (Ita/Cofidis) Same time
4. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe)
5. Casper Pedersen (Den/Team Sunweb)
6. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)
7. Matteo Trentin (Ita/CCC Team)
8. Oliver Naesen (Bel/AG2R La Mondiale)
9. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain McLaren)
10. Marc Hirschi (Swi/Team Sunweb)
Post update
Despite the chaos caused by Egan Bernal's late attack and Richie Porte's late puncture, it looks like all the GC contenders arrived together in the main peloton there.
Post update
Sunweb have looked strong in all of the sprint finishes so far but their sprinter Cees Bol has just not had the kick to win.
Well, they got that spot on and it was Soren Kragh Andersen who delivered.
First Tiesj Benoot went, then Marc Hirschi and then Andersen took everyone left by surprise.
Post update
And Luka Mezgec wins the sprint for second, followed by Simone Consonni in third.
After all that, Peter Sagan has to settle for fourth.
He still cuts into Sam Bennett's green jersey lead but hasn't made the inroads he wanted.
BreakingKragh Andersen wins stage 14
Brilliant by Sunweb. Soren Kragh Andersen takes a superb victory on stage 14.
A very strong rider but perhaps not among the favourites at the start of the day. Just fantastic team tactics by Sunweb to set that up.
Here comes the sprint from behind...
500m to go
Soren Kragh Andersen has this in the bag. Sublime ride.
1km to go
Andersen takes the flamme rouge - all straight to the finish.
Jack Bauer hits the front to try and set up Luka Mezgec but is it too late?
Post update
Sunweb are doing a fine spoiling job on the front of the bunch.
Peter Sagan may have to just console himself with winning the sprint behind.
Can Soren Kragh Andersen hold on?
2km to go
Soren Kragh Andersen has eight seconds now.
One sweeping kilometre to go and then it's straight to the finish.
Post update
Soren Kragh Andersen steals six seconds on the bunch.
Kragh Andersen
Soren Kragh Andersen goes again! Sunweb riding superbly in this finale.
Post update
Mad race, this.
Primoz Roglic finds himself fourth on the road, having had to go after Egan Bernal on a finish supposedly for the puncheurs.
Sagan counters
Peter Sagan wants this stage win desperately.
He sprints onto Marc Hirschi's wheel.