Watch: Six Day Series Berlin - day two

Women across the UK are being urged to take to two wheels by British Cycling.

The sport's national governing body wants to address the gender imbalance in cycling by getting a million more women on bikes by 2020.

Research in 2018 showed two-thirds of cyclists in the UK are men compared to countries like Denmark, where there are more women cyclists than men.

The 'One in a Million' campaign aims to tackle perceptions which prevent women from getting on a bike.

Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy is one of the elite cycling stars backing the campaign.

He said: "If we are to close the cycling gender gap we need to show women that it is safe, you don't have to be super fit or have a wardrobe full of lycra.

"Getting a million more women in the saddle will be a great feat."