GB's Andy Tennant

Watch: Six Day Series Berlin - day two

  1. Today's races

    January 24

    Men's: Madison Chase, 40 lap Derny, Team Elimination & 7.5km Points Race

    Women's: Team Elimination & 20km Madison

    Sprints: 250m Flying Time Trial, Sprint Finals, Team Sprint & Keirin Final

  2. Who's in the Great Britain team?

    Men's pairs

    Andy Tennant & Matt Bostock

    Steven Bradbury & Chris Latham

    Women's pairs

    Elinor Barker & Katie Archibald

    Emily Nelson & Manon Llyod

    Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. BBC coverage

    All times GMT & subject to late changes

    BBC Sport

    Thursday, 23 January

    19:50-22:40 - Day one, Connected TV & online

    Friday, 24 January

    19:50-22:30 - Day two, Connected TV & online

    Saturday, 25 January

    19:50-22:40 - Day three, Connected TV & online

    Sunday, 26 January

    14:20-17:10 - Day four, Connected TV & online

    Monday, 27 January

    19:50-22:25 - Day five, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online

    Tuesday, 28 January

    19:50-22:35 - Day six, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online

    You can also catch up with all the action from the Six Day Series in Berlin for 30 days on the BBC iPlayer.

  4. What is Six Day Series Berlin?

    23-28 January

    Six Day Series Berlin is a six-day track cycling event held at The Velodrom, Berlin, Germany. This is the second of four rounds with the event having began in London in October 2019.

    The event heads to Berlin this week and then onto Manchester, England in March and Brsibane, Australia in April for the final.

    Events across the week include the Madison, the Elimination, the Derny, the Women's Omnium, the 200km Time Trial, the Keirin, Sprints, and Points races.

    The Veldrome, Berlin
    Copyright: Six Day
  5. How to get into cycling

    BBC Sport

    Women across the UK are being urged to take to two wheels by British Cycling.

    The sport's national governing body wants to address the gender imbalance in cycling by getting a million more women on bikes by 2020.

    Research in 2018 showed two-thirds of cyclists in the UK are men compared to countries like Denmark, where there are more women cyclists than men.

    The 'One in a Million' campaign aims to tackle perceptions which prevent women from getting on a bike.

    Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy is one of the elite cycling stars backing the campaign.

    He said: "If we are to close the cycling gender gap we need to show women that it is safe, you don't have to be super fit or have a wardrobe full of lycra.

    "Getting a million more women in the saddle will be a great feat."

