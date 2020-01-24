Maximilian Levy

Watch: Six Day Series Berlin - day five

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's races

    Monday 27 January

    Men's: Madison chase; team elimination race; 60-lap derny; madison time trial

    Sprinters: Flying time trial; sprint finals; keirin finals

    Stayers: 80-lap stayers race

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. BBC Coverage

    All times GMT & subject to late changes

    BBC Sport

    Monday, 27 January

    19:50-22:25 - Day five, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online

    Tuesday, 28 January

    19:50-22:35 - Day six, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online

    You can also catch up with all the action from the Six Day Series in Berlin for 30 days on the BBC iPlayer.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. What is Six Day Series Berlin?

    23-28 January

    Six Day Series Berlin is a six-day track cycling event held at The Velodrom, Berlin, Germany. This is the second of four rounds with the event having began in London in October 2019.

    The event heads to Berlin this week and then onto Manchester, England in March and Brsibane, Australia in April for the final.

    Events across the week include the Madison, the Elimination, the Derny, the Women's Omnium, the 200km Time Trial, the Keirin, Sprints, and Points races.

    Berlin velodrome
    Copyright: Six Day
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. How to get into cycling

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: 'I'm one in a million' - join the campaign to get more women cycling

    Women across the UK are being urged to take to two wheels by British Cycling.

    The sport's national governing body wants to address the gender imbalance in cycling by getting a million more women on bikes by 2020.

    Research in 2018 showed two-thirds of cyclists in the UK are men compared to countries like Denmark, where there are more women cyclists than men.

    The 'One in a Million' campaign aims to tackle perceptions which prevent women from getting on a bike.

    Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy is one of the elite cycling stars backing the campaign.

    He said: "If we are to close the cycling gender gap we need to show women that it is safe, you don't have to be super fit or have a wardrobe full of lycra.

    "Getting a million more women in the saddle will be a great feat."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top