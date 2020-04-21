Watch: Digital Swiss 5 - Race Two Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld

The BBC will have live coverage of all of the Digital Swiss 5 races across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event too.

Full coverage details:

Wednesday 22 April: 16:10-17:30 BST

Thursday 23 April: 16:10-17:30 BST

Friday 24 April: 16:10-17:30 BST

Saturday 25 April: 16:10-17:30 BST

Sunday 26 April: 13:10-14:30 BST