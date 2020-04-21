Digital Swiss 5

Watch: Digital Swiss 5 - Race Two Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld

  1. How can I watch the Digital Swiss 5 races?

    The BBC will have live coverage of all of the Digital Swiss 5 races across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event too.

    Full coverage details:

    Wednesday 22 April: 16:10-17:30 BST

    Thursday 23 April: 16:10-17:30 BST

    Friday 24 April: 16:10-17:30 BST

    Saturday 25 April: 16:10-17:30 BST

    Sunday 26 April: 13:10-14:30 BST

    Digital Swiss 5
