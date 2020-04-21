Watch: Digital Swiss 5 - Race Five Camperio - Disentis - Sedrun

Described as the "future of indoor cycling", the Digital Swiss 5 will see 19 professional teams from the World and Continental Tour compete on routes of the actual Tour de Suisse. Athletes will compete alone from home, but together with their teammates in a race that "the sports world has never seen before".
What's the route?
Race one: Agarn-Leukerbad - 26.6km and 1,192 metres of altitude
Race two: Frauenfeld-Frauenfeld - 46km and 180 metres of altitude
Race three: Fiesch-Nufenenpass - 33.1km and 1,512 metres of altitude
Race four: Oberlangenegg-Langnau - 36.8km and 444 metres of altitude
Race five: Camperio-Disentis-Sedrun - 36km and 950 metres of altitude
A number of well-known cyclists are competing including Mads Pedersen who won the men's race at 2019 Road World Championships in Yorkshire. Belgum's Greg van Avermaet, who has won Olympic gold and Tour de France stages will also compete alongside Slovenia's Primoz Roglic who won the Vuelta a Espana in 2019.
Digital Swiss 5Copyright: Digital Swiss 5
How can I watch the Digital Swiss 5 races?
The BBC will have live coverage of all of the Digital Swiss 5 races across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event too.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
More details can be found here.
Full coverage details:
Sunday 26 April: 13:10-14:30 BST