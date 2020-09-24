Watch: Road World Championships - Men's Elite Road Race

If it was football, Dave Brailsford would be out - Wiggins
Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins has suggested that Ineos’ strategy for this year’s event was an error after their challenge ended with their defending champion Egan Bernal being withdrawn after breaking down on the 15th stage with back and knee problems.
“They backed Bernal because he's their youngest asset and there's a longevity there,” said Wiggins, who won the Tour when Ineos was still Team Sky and went on to win gold at the London 2012 Olympics. “Clearly his back isn't well, they knew that before the Dauphine so it shows you just how invested in his future they are there."
Wiggins’ fellow-Brits Chris Froome, 35, and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas, 34, were both left off the Ineos squad by team principal Sir Dave Brailsford. “Age isn't on their side and it just shows how cut-throat it is if you can get rid of a four-times winner of the Tour and a British born and bred product of that system in Geraint,” added Wiggins.
“It's hard to stay on top every year and this year they've just not got it right,” Wiggins told Eurosport. “Had it been football, Dave would be out, I don't know what's happened there.”
How can I watch the Road World Championships?
All times listed are BST and are subject to change
BBC Sport
You can watch live coverage of all four days of the Road World Championship on the BBC Sport website & app and BBC iPlayer.
Each race will also be available on catch-up afterwards.
Sunday, 27 September
08:35-16:30 - Men's road race (uninterrupted), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
12:00-16:20 - Men's road race, BBC Two
How to get involved in cycling?
BBC Sport
What is cycling?
Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.
How do I start?
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go. British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.
Is it for me?
From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK, where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!
