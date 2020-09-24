Watch: Road World Championships - Men's Elite Road Race

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins has suggested that Ineos’ strategy for this year’s event was an error after their challenge ended with their defending champion Egan Bernal being withdrawn after breaking down on the 15th stage with back and knee problems.

“They backed Bernal because he's their youngest asset and there's a longevity there,” said Wiggins, who won the Tour when Ineos was still Team Sky and went on to win gold at the London 2012 Olympics. “Clearly his back isn't well, they knew that before the Dauphine so it shows you just how invested in his future they are there."

Wiggins’ fellow-Brits Chris Froome, 35, and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas, 34, were both left off the Ineos squad by team principal Sir Dave Brailsford. “Age isn't on their side and it just shows how cut-throat it is if you can get rid of a four-times winner of the Tour and a British born and bred product of that system in Geraint,” added Wiggins.

“It's hard to stay on top every year and this year they've just not got it right,” Wiggins told Eurosport. “Had it been football, Dave would be out, I don't know what's happened there.”