Watch: Mountain Bike World Championships - men's & women's cross country

The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships are a five-day event in Leogang, Austria. The Championships are being held in the middle of the rescheduled 2020 mountain bike season, hosting cross-country, downhill and E-mountain bike events.

Saturday plays host to the cross country events with the downhill events taking place on Sunday.

One of the most exciting aspects of the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships is that you don’t know the winners till the last minute, and sometimes the last split-second.

In the women’s cross country event, France's Pauline Ferrand-Prevot won the gold medal last year while Swiss rider Nino Schurter was victorious in the men’s event.

Schurter will be competing for his ninth Championship victory at this event and also holds an Olympic gold medal from the mountain biking event at Rio 2016.