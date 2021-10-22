Watch: Track Cycling World Championships - GB's Hayter in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald were crowned madison champions at the Tokyo Olympics Image caption: Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald were crowned madison champions at the Tokyo Olympics

Olympic madison champion Katie Archibald leads Great Britain's 19-strong team and is in good form after securing three golds at the European Championships earlier this month. Archibald also took madison gold alongside Laura Kenny at Tokyo 2020.

The 27-year-old Scot is joined in the women's endurance squad by fellow Olympic medallists Neah Evans and Josie Knight, and world championship debutants Megan Barker and Ella Barnwell.

In the men's endurance squad, Olympic madison silver medallist Ethan Hayter and Olympians Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood are included.

Elinor Barker won Great Britain's only gold among four medals at the 2020 World Championships in Berlin but will not feature this year after announcing that she was pregnant whilst winning team pursuit gold at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Jason and Laura Kenny are also taking a break after winning Olympic gold medals.

Great Britain squad in full

Men's Endurance: Rhys Britton, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon, Oliver Wood

Women's Endurance: Katie Archibald, Megan Barker, Ella Barnwell, Neah Evans, Josie Knight

Men's Sprint: Hayden Norris, Ali Fielding, Joe Truman, Hamish Turnbull

Women's Sprint: Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell, Blaine Ridge-Davis, Milly Tanne