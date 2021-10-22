Track Cycling World Championships

Watch: Track Cycling World Championships - GB's Hayter in action

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who's in action for Great Britain at the Track Cycling World Championships?

    Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald were crowned madison champions at the Tokyo Olympics

    Olympic madison champion Katie Archibald leads Great Britain's 19-strong team and is in good form after securing three golds at the European Championships earlier this month. Archibald also took madison gold alongside Laura Kenny at Tokyo 2020.

    The 27-year-old Scot is joined in the women's endurance squad by fellow Olympic medallists Neah Evans and Josie Knight, and world championship debutants Megan Barker and Ella Barnwell.

    In the men's endurance squad, Olympic madison silver medallist Ethan Hayter and Olympians Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood are included.

    Elinor Barker won Great Britain's only gold among four medals at the 2020 World Championships in Berlin but will not feature this year after announcing that she was pregnant whilst winning team pursuit gold at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

    Jason and Laura Kenny are also taking a break after winning Olympic gold medals.

    Great Britain squad in full

    Men's Endurance: Rhys Britton, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon, Oliver Wood

    Women's Endurance: Katie Archibald, Megan Barker, Ella Barnwell, Neah Evans, Josie Knight

    Men's Sprint: Hayden Norris, Ali Fielding, Joe Truman, Hamish Turnbull

    Women's Sprint: Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell, Blaine Ridge-Davis, Milly Tanne

  2. How can I watch the Track Cycling World Championships?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    You can watch all five days of the 2021 Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

    You can also catch-up on any of the action for up to 30 days via BBC iPlayer.

    Saturday 23 October

    16:20-19:50 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

    Finals: Women's 500m time trial, women's madison, women's individual pursuit, men's omnium

    Sunday 24 October

    12:30-16:00 - BBC Two

    12:50-16:15 - BBC Red Button

    11:50-16:15 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

    Finals: Women's points race, men's sprint, men's madison, women's keirin, men's elimination race

  3. How to get into cycling

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: 'I'm one in a million' - join the campaign to get more women cycling

    Just hop on a bike and you're good to go.

    From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK, where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!

    British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities.

    If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.

