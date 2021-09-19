Watch: Road Cycling World Championships - Women's Time Trial

Based around the city of Leuven, the 94th edition of the annual championships is back to a full schedule with the team time trial mixed relay, Under-23 and junior categories returning after last year's event was pared down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former world champions Mark Cavendish and Lizzie Deignan will be part of the Great Britain team, which also features Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock and Tour of Britain runner-up Ethan Hayter.

British Cycling has named a squad of 30 riders across all events, with Hayter up first in the elite men's time trial alongside Dan Bigham on Sunday, 19 September.

In the women's time trial on Monday, 20 September, Joss Lowden and Pfeiffer Georgi will feature for GB.

Events take place across Flanders, with elite time trials starting in Knokke-Heist and finishing in Bruges whilst elite road races start in Antwerp and end in Leuven.

The road races will feature a Classics-style course on some of the iconic cobbled climbs in the region - with the men covering 268km and 157km for the women.