Watch: Cyclo-cross World Championships - Backstedt, Vos & Brand in action

Just
hop on a bike and you're good to go. British
Cycling, Scottish
Cycling, Welsh
Cycling and Cycle
NI have information about clubs and racing
tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and
sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike
there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.
Road
cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for
exercise, sport or to get from A to B.
Track
cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist
track at high speeds.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
How to get into cycling
BBC Sport
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go. British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.
Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B.
Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.
Find out more.